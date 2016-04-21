FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses, silver below 11-month top as dollar firms
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 21, 2016 / 12:59 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses, silver below 11-month top as dollar firms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Gold held overnight losses
on Thursday, while silver steadied below an 11-month top as the
dollar firmed against the euro and equities inched higher. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,243.90 an ounce
by 0046 GMT, after dropping 0.5 percent in the previous session.
    * U.S. gold futures eased 0.6 percent to $1,246,
catching up with moves in the spot market.
    * The dollar rose 0.5 percent against a basket of major
currencies on Wednesday as the euro slipped ahead of the
European Central Bank meet on Thursday. 
    * The greenback hit a two-week high against the safe-haven
yen. It also rallied more than 1 percent against the Swiss
franc, another currency often viewed as a safe haven, to a more
than three-week high. 
    * Risk appetite also boosted global stocks which tracked oil
prices higher. Oil prices jumped 4 percent on Wednesday as
government data showed U.S. crude stocks rose slightly less than
expected last week. 
    * Spot silver steadied at $16.94 an ounce. It rose to
an 11-month high of $17.23 on Wednesday, but gave up gains to
close the session flat. 
    * Silver has outperformed other precious metals in recent
days, helped by a break through chart resistance at its late
October high on Tuesday and increasing optimism about China.
Silver has more industrial use than the other precious metals.  
 
    * Bullion traders will be eyeing the ECB meeting later in
the session for any impact on the dollar. The ECB is not
expected to make any policy change at its rate-setting meeting
on Thursday. 
    * The focus will also be on U.S. economic data that could
affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro remained on the defensive early on Thursday,
having made an about-face as investors adjusted positions in the
lead up to a policy meeting by the European Central Bank.
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0645 France Business climate Apr 
    1145 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. National activity index Mar 
    1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Apr 
    1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Feb 
    1400 U.S. Leading index Mar 
    1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Apr

    PRICES AT 0046 GMT 
 Metal             Last      Change    Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold           1243.9       0.6     0.05
 Spot silver         16.944     0.014     0.08
 Spot platinum      1012.85      -2.5    -0.25
 Spot palladium      589.75     -3.75    -0.63
 Comex gold            1246      -8.4    -0.67
 Comex silver         16.96    -0.175    -1.02
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
   

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.