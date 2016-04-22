FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold, silver slip from recent highs; but set for weekly gains
April 22, 2016 / 1:00 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold, silver slip from recent highs; but set for weekly gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Gold slipped from a
five-week high and silver traded below its 11-month peak on
Friday as the dollar strengthened against the euro, but the
metals were headed for weekly gains buoyed by a rally
commodities. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,246.20 an ounce
by 0042 GMT. Gold hit a five-week high of $1,270.10 on Thursday,
but pared some gains after the dollar regained ground versus the
euro. 
    * The euro reversed course to trade lower against the dollar
on Thursday after traders saw potential for the European Central
Bank to eventually increase its stimulus measures if necessary.
  
    * For the week gold has gained 1 percent, largely on the
back of silver's near-5-percent rally this week. 
    * Spot silver hit an 11-month peak of $17.695 on
Thursday although it also later pared gains on dollar strength.
    * Silver's rally has been spurred by a break above key chart
resistance and optimism over China, where recent data has showed
new debt fuelling a recovery in factory activity, investment and
household spending. 
    * Other metals used in manufacturing have also risen on
hopes of Chinese demand. Copper jumped to a four-week high,
while steel soared to a 19-month top on Thursday. 
    * The 19-market Thomson Reuters Core Commodity Index
 climbed to a 4-1/2-month high on Thursday before a
sell-off.
    * Among other precious metals, platinum was set to
log its best week in seven with a 4 percent rise. It had climbed
to a 9-1/2-month high of $1,043.72 an ounce on Thursday.
    * Palladium was poised for a weekly rise of 7
percent, after climbing to its highest since November on
Thursday.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro steadied on Friday after a volatile overnight
session following the European Central Bank meeting as markets
were caught between the ECB's steady stance for now and
expectations of further stimulus down the road.
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr 
    0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr 
    0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr 
    1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr

    PRICES AT 0042 GMT    
 Metal            Last       Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold           1246.2    -2.26    -0.18
 Spot silver         16.965   -0.033    -0.19
 Spot platinum      1019.25    -1.75    -0.17
 Spot palladium         606        5     0.83
 Comex gold          1247.6     -2.7    -0.22
 Comex silver        16.985   -0.105    -0.61
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
