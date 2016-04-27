FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up ahead of Fed on softer dollar, weak U.S. data
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 27, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up ahead of Fed on softer dollar, weak U.S. data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold rises for third straight day
    * Asian shares, dollar slip
    * Coming up: Fed statement after policy meeting at 1800 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Gold ticked higher for a
third straight session on Wednesday on a softer dollar and weak
U.S. economic data, but the metal traded in a tight range as
investors waited for the Federal Reserve's policy decision later
in the session. 
    The dollar extended losses against a basket of major
currencies as investors believed the weakness in the U.S.
economy would prompt the Fed to be cautious about raising rates.
    The Fed is likely to keep rates steady later on Wednesday,
and the focus rests squarely on the tone of its statement and
any timing for an eventual rate hike. The U.S. central bank
raised rates in December for the first time in nearly a decade. 
    Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,246.20 an ounce
by 0655 GMT, following a 0.4-percent gain in the previous
session. Silver rose 1 percent to $17.33. 
    "Gold ground higher, continuing to trade in a tight range.
The weaker dollar has supported demand, but investors remain
wary heading into the central bank meetings," ANZ analysts said.
    "An unchanged economic outlook and a more balanced
assessment of the risks should enhance the Fed's confidence to
proceed with further normalisation," they said. 
    OCBC Bank said the Fed "could strike a careful balance
between calling for gradual policy normalisation and making
sense of the recent spate of mixed economic data amid slightly
stronger crude oil prices."
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting
the dollar, in which it is priced.
    It has rallied 17 percent this year on speculation that the
Fed may not raise rates this year amid uncertainty over the
global economy.       
    Data on Tuesday showed orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods rebounded far less than expected in March,
implying that business spending and economic growth were weak in
the first quarter. Another report showed an ebb in consumer
confidence in April. 
    Gold prices that hit a 13-month high last month are likely
to fall back in the short term because of a slump in demand from
key Asian consumers, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said in a
report on Tuesday. 
    Global gold demand tumbled by 24 percent year on year to 781
tonnes in the first three months of the year, its weakest
quarter in seven years, GFMS said.    


    PRICES AT 0655 GMT    
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1246.2     3.61     0.29
 Spot silver         17.33    0.167     0.97
 Spot platinum        1015        7     0.69
 Spot palladium      605.4      4.9     0.82
 Comex gold         1247.7      4.3     0.35
 Comex silver       17.375    0.265     1.55
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.