FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 15-month peak on softer dollar, fund inflows
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 3, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 15-month peak on softer dollar, fund inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Gold nursed small overnight
losses on Tuesday, but the metal wasn't too far from a 15-month
high on dollar weakness and as assets of the biggest bullion
fund rose to their highest in over two years. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,291.45 an ounce
by 0050 GMT. The metal rose to its highest since January 2015 of
$1,303.60 but ended the day lower by 0.2 percent.
    * Gold has risen sharply in recent days after the dollar
slumped on the Federal Reserve's cautious stance towards higher
U.S. rates and as the yen soared after the Bank of Japan stood
pat on policy last week.
    * Worries over Japanese policymakers' inability to stem the
yen's rise had pushed the dollar to an 18-month low early on
Monday, supporting gold's rise above $1,300.
    * But the dollar later edged up against the yen on Monday,
although it declined against other major currencies. 
    * Data on Monday showed U.S. factory activity expanded at a
more moderate pace in April. But a rise in export orders to a
near 1-1/2-year high and signs that an inventory overhang drag
was fading offered hope for the manufacturing
sector. 
    * Investors are closely watching U.S. data to gauge the
strength of the economy and its impact on the Fed's monetary
policy.
    * Also supporting gold was the sharp increase in money
flowing into SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund.
    * Assets of the rose 2.59 percent to 824.94 tonnes on Monday
in its biggest increase since Feb 22. Holdings are at their
highest since December 2013. 
    * Among other precious metals, silver was also near a
15-month high of $18.006 reached on Monday. It edged up 0.3
percent to $17.577 early on Tuesday.
    * Platinum was firm at $1,076 an ounce after climbing
to a 10-month high of $1,085.40 on Monday. Palladium 
steadied at $617.47.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * A weakening U.S. dollar and optimism that commodity prices
will steady boosted global stock markets on Monday, pushing down
U.S. Treasury prices. 
    
    PRICES AT 0050 GMT    
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold          1291.45     0.24      0.02
 Spot silver         17.577    0.046      0.26
 Spot platinum         1076      0.5      0.05
 Spot palladium      617.47    -0.53     -0.09
 Comex gold          1293.7     -2.1     -0.16
 Comex silver         17.62   -0.062     -0.35
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.