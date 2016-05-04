FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 15-mth peak as dollar firms on US rate talk
#Gold Market Report
May 4, 2016 / 12:45 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 15-mth peak as dollar firms on US rate talk

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Gold nursed losses on
Wednesday, holding below a 15-month high as the dollar firmed
after two Federal Reserve officials talked up U.S. interest rate
hikes this year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,285.19 an ounce
by 0033 GMT, after dropping 0.4 percent in the previous session.
    * U.S. gold eased 0.4 percent to $1,287.20, falling
for a second straight session after a six-day rally.
    * The United States could see two further interest rate
rises this year, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on
Tuesday. 
    * San Francisco Fed President John Williams said Tuesday
that he would support an interest-rate hike in June as long as
he sees continued progress on the economy, inflation and jobs.
 
    * The dollar index, which measures the greenback's
strength against six major currencies, finished Tuesday's
session up 0.3 percent after hitting a 15-month low earlier in
the session, recording its first increase in seven days. 
    * Earlier this week, gold had climbed to $1,303.60, its
highest since January 2015, after the dollar slumped against the
yen. 
    * Gold prices have gained 21 percent since the start of the
year on the outlook that the Fed has slowed its expected pace of
rate increases. Bullion is sensitive to rising interest rates,
which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    * The recent rally in prices has prompted investors to pour
money into gold funds.
    * Assets of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to their highest since
December 2013 on Monday.   
    * Mining company Glencore is considering selling
its Vasilkovskoye gold mine in Kazakhstan, sources close to the
deal said on Tuesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Stock markets worldwide fell on Tuesday after weak Chinese
and British factory data rekindled fears of slowing global
growth, sending benchmark Treasury yields to nearly two-week
lows. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0645 France Trade data Mar 
    0750 France Markit services PMI Apr 
    0755 Germany Markit services PMI Apr 
    0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Apr 
    0900 Euro zone Retail sales Mar 
    1215 U.S. ADP national employment Apr 
    1230 U.S. International trade Mar 
    1230 U.S. Labor costs Q1 
    1400 U.S. Factory orders Mar 
    1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr

    PRICES AT 0033 GMT    
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1285.19    -0.41    -0.03
 Spot silver          17.44    0.024     0.14
 Spot platinum      1060.49    -0.51    -0.05
 Spot palladium         606     0.25     0.04
 Comex gold          1287.2     -4.6    -0.36
 Comex silver         17.49   -0.009    -0.05
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
