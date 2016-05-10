FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-1/2-week low as dollar keeps strength
#Gold Market Report
May 10, 2016 / 1:01 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-1/2-week low as dollar keeps strength

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, May 10 (Reuters) - Gold slipped to a 1-1/2-week low
on Tuesday, extending steep losses from the prior session as the
dollar remained strong, curbing appetite for the precious metal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was off 0.3 percent at $1,260.31 an ounce
by 0037 GMT, after hitting an early low of $1,259.51, its
weakest since April 28. Bullion fell 1.9 percent on Monday, its
sharpest single-day drop since March 23.
    * Tuesday marked gold's sixth fall out of seven sessions,
having failed to hold above the $1,300 resistance, and not
benefitting much from data last week showing that the U.S.
economy added the fewest jobs in seven months in April. 
    * Gold is still up 19 percent this year as expectations for
a near-term increase in U.S. interest rates has faded.
    * U.S. gold for June delivery slipped 0.3 percent to
$1,262.40 an ounce.
    * Indians bought a third less gold than last year during the
annual Hindu and Jain holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya on
Monday, industry officials estimate, as droughts have hit the
earnings of millions of farmers and the metal's price rallied.
 
    * Eldorado Gold will resume construction work at a
stalled Greek gold mine project after it received approval by
Greek authorities. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares got off to a weak start, pressured by weaker
crude oil prices, though Japanese shares got a tailwind as the
dollar stood tall against the yen. 
    * The dollar drifted to its highest in nearly two weeks
against major currencies while the yen nursed broad
losses after showing its biggest one-day fall in more than two
weeks on Monday. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0130  China               Consumer prices              April
    0130  China               Producer prices              April
    0600  Germany             Industrial output            Mar
    0600  Germany             Trade balance                Mar
    0645  France              Industrial output            Mar
    1000  U.S.                NFIB business optimism       Apr
    1400  U.S.                Wholesale inventories        Mar

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
