PRECIOUS-Gold eyes worst week since March on dollar strength
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 13, 2016 / 1:30 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eyes worst week since March on dollar strength

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, May 13 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Friday after
losing more than 1 percent in the prior session, but was on
track for its biggest weekly decline since March as a firmer
U.S. dollar cut the metal's draw.    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,265.61 an ounce
by 0116 GMT, after dropping 1.1 percent on Thursday. It has lost
1.8 percent so far for the week, the most since the week ended
March 25.  
    * U.S. gold for June delivery slipped 0.3 percent to
$1,267.40 an ounce.
    * The dollar was up for a fourth week in five against a
basket of major currencies, making dollar-denominated
assets such as gold more costly for holders of other currencies.
    * The greenback got a boost overnight after Boston Federal
Reserve President Eric Rosengren said the Fed should raise
interest rates if data confirms a stronger jobs market and
inflation outlook in the second quarter. 
    * But gold has gained more than 19 percent in 2016 as a run
of soft economic data in the United States and around the world
allayed expectations that the Federal Reserve would press ahead
with interest rate hikes in the near term. The U.S. policymakers
meet next in June.
    * Underlining optimism towards bullion, holdings of SPDR
Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, stood at 27.17 million ounces on Thursday, the highest
since November 2013. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar held gains against the yen and euro, with
investors eyeing U.S. data later in the day that could set the
greenback's tone. Asian shares slipped.  
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
    0600  Germany       GDP flash                            Q1
    0900  Euro zone     GDP flash                            Q1
    1230  U.S.          Retail sales                         Apr
    1400  U.S.          Business inventories                 Mar
    1400  U.S.          Univ of Michigan sentiment index     May
  

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

