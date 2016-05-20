FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold heads for biggest weekly drop in eight on Fed rate views
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 20, 2016 / 1:16 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for biggest weekly drop in eight on Fed rate views

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BENGALURU, May 20 (Reuters) - Gold steadied after two days
of losses on Friday, but was on track for its biggest weekly
slide in eight weeks on the back of a firmer dollar and
indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could raise
interest raise rates as early as June.     

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,256.60 per
ounce by 0047 GMT, after declining for two days in a row. The
metal hit a three-week low of $1,244 in the previous session. 
    * The safe-haven asset has shed 1.4 percent for the week,
its biggest such drop since the week ended March 25.  
    * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent to $1,257.40
early on Friday but headed for a 1.2-percent weekly drop.
    * The U.S. economy could be strong enough to warrant an
interest rate increase in June or July, New York Federal Reserve
President William Dudley said on Thursday, cementing Wall
Street's view that the Fed will tighten policy soon.
 
    * Earlier in the week, minutes of the Fed's April meeting
revealed that most policymakers felt a rate increase might be
appropriate as early as next month. 
    * Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which
increase the opportunity cost of holding it. It has rallied
nearly 20 percent this year on expectations that the Fed has
slowed the pace of rate hikes due to global uncertainty. 
    * The dollar held at its highest in more than seven weeks
against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, on track
for a third week of gains as investors position themselves for
an early rate hike.     
    * Upbeat U.S. economic data on Thursday supported views of a
rate hike next month. The number of Americans filing for
unemployment aid fell from a 14-month high last week.
 
    * Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday
the central bank would not hesitate easing monetary policy
further if market moves, including a spike in the yen,
threatened prospects for achieving its 2 percent inflation
target. 
    * Holding in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.52 percent to 860.34
tonnes on Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares edged up on Friday but were on track for a
weekly loss. 
    * Oil prices settled largely unchanged on Thursday as
worries about Canadian and Nigerian supply outages offset the
impact of a stronger dollar. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
    0800 Euro zone current account Mar 
    1400 U.S. existing home sales Apr 
    1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index 
    

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
