a year ago
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as equities rise, dollar recovers
#Gold Market Report
August 1, 2016 / 1:11 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as equities rise, dollar recovers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BENGALURU, August 1 (Reuters) - Gold edged down slightly on
Monday, after rising over one percent to a near 3-week high in
the previous session, as equities rose and the dollar recovered
from lows hit after disappointing U.S. growth figures last week 

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,346.89 an ounce at
0056 GMT. Bullion hit a high of $1,355.10 on Friday, its highest
level since July 12. 
    * U.S. gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,354 an ounce.
    * The U.S. Commerce Department reported on Friday that the
U.S. economy grew at a 1.2 percent annual rate in the second
quarter, much less than expected, as inventory investment fell
for the first time in nearly five years. 
    * Asian shares ticked up slightly on Monday, while the
dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six
rival currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 95.654, crawling
away from its Friday low of 95.384, its lowest since July 5.
  
    * The Federal Reserve should not overreact to Friday's
weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP report, but needs to consider more
data before contemplating another interest rate increase, Dallas
Fed President Robert Kaplan said. 
    * The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates up to two
times before year end, San Francisco Fed President John Williams
said on Friday as he downplayed data that showed the U.S.
economy grew far less than expected in the last quarter.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long
position in COMEX silver contracts for the seventh straight
week, but cut net long position in gold futures and options, in
the week to July 26, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data showed on Friday. 
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.40 percent to 958.10
tonnes on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0100 China Official manufacturing PMI July 
    0100 China Official services PMI July 
    0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final July 
    0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI July 
    0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final July 
    1400 U.S. Construction spending June 
    1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI July

 (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
