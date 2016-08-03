FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as equities drop, Fed rate hike prospects wane
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 3, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as equities drop, Fed rate hike prospects wane

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Platinum dips after touching near 16-month high on Tuesday
    * Palladium down after hitting over 1-yr high in prev
session

 (Updates prices)
    By Koustav Samanta
    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold held on to the previous session's
gains on Wednesday as Asian stocks stumbled and weak U.S.
economic data undermined expectations of a near-term interest
rate hike.    
    The metal has had a stellar year so far, surging about 28
percent, as investors sought the safe-haven asset amid mounting
economic worries, predominantly in the Western world.
 
    Spot gold was up slightly at $1,364.15 an ounce by
0625 GMT, after hitting a high of $1,367.33, its loftiest since
July 11, in the previous session. 
    U.S. gold dipped about 0.1 percent to $1,371.50 an
ounce.
    "We saw the equity markets weaken overnight and that has
certainly helped the risk-off mode," said ANZ analyst Daniel
Hynes.
    Asian shares bowed lower on Wednesday with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 
falling about 1 percent. 
    The yen lorded over a weakened U.S dollar as fears that the
Bank of Japan may retreat from its massive bond-buying campaign
added to a shakeout in debt markets globally. 
    "We see that the strong yen has helped push Japanese
investors back into the gold markets," Hynes added.
    A report from the U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday showed
inflation was still muted in the country, which together with
the anaemic economic growth pace in the second quarter, could
encourage a cautious Federal Reserve to keep interest rates at
current levels for a while.  
    The metal is highly sensitive to U.S. interest rates,
increases in which lift the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding gold while boosting the dollar, in which it is
priced.
    "We see further upside in gold and would not be surprised to
see values get to and even break $1,400, especially if there is
continued dollar weakness and more wobbles in the U.S.
equities," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
    Spot gold may retrace moderately to a support at $1,358 per
ounce before retesting a resistance at $1,368, as suggested by
its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis, Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao said. 
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.62 percent to 969.97
tonnes on Tuesday. 
    Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.2
percent to $20.65 per ounce, a day after touching a four-week
high of $20.78, while spot platinum fell 0.1 percent to
$1,162 per ounce, after touching $1,177.40, its highest since
April 2015, in the previous session.
    Spot palladium fell 0.6 percent to $709.90 per ounce,
after rising to $722.90 on Tuesday, the highest since June 2015.

 (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman and Koustav Samanta in
Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.