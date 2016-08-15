FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as U.S. data lowers rate hike prospects
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 15, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as U.S. data lowers rate hike prospects

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gold held steady early on Monday as
sluggish U.S. retail sales data on Friday lowered expectations
of a near-term interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,337.16 an
ounce at 0101 GMT. The metal rose as much as 1.4 percent to a
high of $1,355.80 on Friday, but ended the day slightly lower on
profit-booking. 
    * U.S. gold was also nearly flat at $1,342 an ounce.
    * U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly flat in July as
Americans cut back on purchases of clothing and other goods,
pointing to a moderation in consumer spending that could temper
expectations of an acceleration in economic growth in the third
quarter. 
    * The dollar was on the defensive early on Monday, weighed
down by downbeat U.S. data that tempered expectations of a rate
hike by the Fed. 
    * Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset increases
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    * Speculators cut their net long positions in COMEX gold and
silver futures and options in the week to Aug.9. In gold, they
reduced their net long position by 11,516 lots, bringing it to
255,773 lots, and in silver they cut their net long position by
3,409 lots to 89,132 lots, Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) data showed. 
    * Physical gold demand in Asia was muted last week as higher
prices turned off buyers, with discounts in India widening ahead
of a festive season that could spur appetite in the world's
second largest consumer. 
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.22 percent to 960.45
tonnes on Friday from Thursday. ' 
    * Mali expects to produce 47.37 tonnes of gold this year,
lower than an earlier forecast of 52.85 tonnes, owing to a
failure to restart its Kodieran mine, the Mines Ministry said on
Saturday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click  
 or 
    
    MARKET REPORT
    * Asian shares inched back from one-year peaks on Monday
after Japanese data showed the world's third largest economy hit
an air pocket last quarter, while oil prices held onto their
recent gains. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
     1230  U.S.  New York Fed manufacturing August 
     1400  U.S.  NAHB housing market index  August 

 (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.