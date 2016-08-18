FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker dollar as Fed minutes cool rate hike expectations
#Gold Market Report
August 18, 2016 / 1:30 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker dollar as Fed minutes cool rate hike expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gold rose for a fourth day on Thursday on
a weaker dollar after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
July meeting showed several members were cautious on hiking
interest rates soon.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * The minutes showed that members of the Fed's rate-setting
Federal Open Market Committee were generally upbeat about the
U.S. economy and labour market, but several said any slowdown in
future hiring would argue against a near-term hike. 
    * Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,351.54 an ounce
at 0106 GMT. 
    * U.S. gold climbed 0.6 percent to $1,356.70 an
ounce.
    * The dollar sagged on Thursday and the yen firmed
0.4 percent to 99.87 yen per dollar.
    * The index of the dollar against a basket of six major
currencies last stood at 94.622, hovering near Tuesday's
seven-week low of 94.426 and having lost over 1 percent so far
this week.
    * The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in
Britain unexpectedly fell in July despite the shock decision by
voters to leave the European Union, suggesting little immediate
impact from Brexit on the labour market. 
    * Japan's exports tumbled in July at the fastest pace since
the global financial crisis with a resurgent yen and weakness in
overseas economies weighing on overseas shipments - a warning
that Japan cannot rely on exports to drive growth. 
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.46 percent to 957.78
tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * CME on Wednesday lowered COMEX 100 Gold Futures (GC)
maintenance margins for speculators by 10 percent to $5,400 per
contract from $6,000 for August and September 2016. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click  
 or 
    
    MARKET REPORT
    * Asian stocks edged up early on Thursday and the dollar
fell after the Fed minutes showed policymakers were in no hurry
to add to U.S. borrowing costs. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0130 China House prices July 
    0800 Euro zone Current account June 
    0830 Britain Retail sales July
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index August 
    1400 U.S. Leading index July

 (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
