a year ago
PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar dips, Fed in focus
August 25, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar dips, Fed in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold rose slightly on Thursday after
hitting a four-week low in the previous session, with the dollar
losing strength ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen that will be closely watched for clues on U.S. interest
rate policy.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,326.22 an ounce
at 0102 GMT. The metal touched a 4-week low of $1,323.20
Wednesday on a firm dollar. 
    * U.S. gold was nearly flat at $1,328.70 an ounce.
    * Yellen is scheduled to address a meeting of central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at 1400 GMT on Friday. Recent
hawkish comments from Fed policymakers have raised investors'
expectations that she might adopt a less cautious tone on rates.
 
    * The dollar index, which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.1 percent at
94.695. 
    * The dollar has swayed in both directions over the past
week as expectations for a near-term Fed rate hike have ebbed
and flowed.
    * Rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost
of holding non-yielding bullion and boost the dollar, in which
gold is priced.
    * U.S. home resales fell more than expected in July after
four straight months of strong gains, as a lack of inventory
limited choice for buyers, but further price rises suggested the
housing market remained on solid ground. 
    * China's silver imports fell 36 percent year-on-year in
July, official customs data showed on Wednesday, while its
platinum imports were 47 percent lower. 
    * Polymetal expects gold prices to stay stable in
the second half of this year if macroeconomic fundamentals are
steady, a senior company official said, adding Russia's gold and
silver miner also planned to return to the elite FTSE 100 index.
 
    * Mexican regulators said they are examining whether mining
company Goldcorp Inc broke any regulations in its
handling of a long-running leak of contaminated water at
Mexico's biggest gold mine. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click  
 or 
    
    MARKET REPORT
    * Asian stocks slipped on Thursday, taking their cue from an
overnight drop on Wall Street. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0800 Germany IFO business climate, current conditions August
 
    1230 US Durable goods for July 
    1230 US initial jobless claims 
    1345 US Markit Comp Flash PMI for August

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
