PRECIOUS-Gold erases losses after U.S. rate hike expectations ease

* Gold turns slightly positive after dovish Fed comment * Speculators raise bullish stance on gold and silver * Platinum, palladium tap lowest prices since July (Recasts, updates throughout; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Zandi Shabalala NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Monday, recovering from earlier weakness after dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers lowered expectations for an interest rate hike this month, and the dollar fell. U.S. interest rate futures prices rose, diminishing the implied probability of a rate hike by the U.S. central bank next week, after Fed Governor Lael Brainard warned against a rush to raise interest rates. Brainard's comments came on the same day that Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said low inflation means there is no pressure to aggressively raise rates while Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said current economic conditions warrant a "serious discussion" of whether to raise rates next week. The Fed will have a two-day meeting next week. Spot gold was up 0.05 percent at $1,328.32 an ounce by 3:12 p.m EDT (1912 GMT), with U.S. gold futures settling down 0.7 percent at $1,325.60 per ounce. U.S stock prices rose after Fed policymakers expressed caution about the need to raise U.S. interest rates, sharply cutting into losses in European equities. "Her comments clearly were on the dovish side and gold did turn from its lowest levels," said Bill O'Neill, co-founder of LOGIC Advisors, referring to Brainard. "Everything has turned toward the idea that now there's not going to be a rate hike (in September). The emotion of it day-to-day is extremely high." The change in market sentiment followed Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren's hawkish comments on Friday, when the chances of a rate rise in September were seen at 30 percent, up from 24 percent before his comments. "We retain our call for the next hike to be in December, with Brainard a potential dissenter when that comes," said Avery Shenfield, managing director and chief economist for CIBC Capital Markets. Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long position in COMEX gold contracts to a nine-week high in the week to Sept. 6 and also raised a bullish stance in silver, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.12 percent to 939.94 tonnes on Friday. Silver rose 0.5 percent to $19.13 an ounce, having touched its lowest since Sept. 1 at $18.69. Platinum fell 0.7 percent to $1,050.10 an ounce, after falling to $1,033.45, the lowest since July 1. Palladium was down 1.7 percent at $663.22, having tapped $650.15, the lowest since July 20. (Additional reporting by Swati Verma and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Marguerita Choy)