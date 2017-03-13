PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, investor focus shifts to Fed

March 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Monday after rising from 5-week lows in the previous session, but expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this week dragged on the market. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,205.86 per ounce by 0039 GMT. It fell to its weakest since Jan. 31 at $1,194.55 on Friday, but recovered to hit a high of $1,206.36 after U.S. jobs data failed to meet the expectations of some investors. * U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,205.80 an ounce. * Labor Department data, which showed U.S. non-farm payrolls rose 235,000 last month, beat official forecasts but was not enough to satisfy those whose expectations had been boosted by a strong private payrolls number earlier in the week. * Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell in January from the previous month, highlighting that the country's economic recovery remains fragile. * While an imminent hike in U.S. interest rates is putting a downdraft on gold prices, bullion's allure as a safe-haven is likely to limit the downside, traders and analysts say, owing to uncertainties in the United States and Europe. * India's ambitious plan to recycle thousands of tonnes of gold lying idle in temples and households looks to have foundered on concerns over high costs and slight returns, in a blow to government hopes of cutting imports of the metal. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.06 percent to 825.22 tonnes on Friday from 834.10 tonnes on Thursday. * Hedge funds and money managers slashed their net long position in COMEX gold from the highest in 3 months in the week to March 7, and cut it slightly in silver, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * Money managers cut their net long position in bullion by 27,827 to 93,893 lots, the data showed. A week earlier, speculators had boosted their net long position in COMEX gold to the highest in more than three months. * Gold demand picked up slightly across Asia last week, fuelled by a drop in international prices as the dollar gained on expectations of a near-certain increase in U.S. interest rates, traders and market participants said. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1400 U.S. Employment trends Feb (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)