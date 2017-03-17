PRECIOUS-Gold steady, heads for 1st weekly gain in three as Fed hurts dollar

* Gold up 1.8 pct this week on Fed statement * Dutch election result dents gold's haven appeal * SPDR holdings drop after three sessions of gains (Recasts, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R March 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Friday and were on course for their first weekly gain in three, as the dollar plumbed to fresh five-week lows after the U.S. central bank's signal of a slower pace of rate increases this year disappointed dollar bulls. The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered an interest rate increase earlier this week as widely anticipated, but did not alter its earlier forecast for a total of three rate increases this year, dashing hopes of dollar bulls who had waited for hints of a possible fourth hike in 2017. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, hit a fresh 5-week low of 100.160 on Friday. Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,226.31 per ounce by 0739 GMT after hitting its highest since March 6 in the previous session, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,226.20. "What's happening now is just an inverse trade against the dollar. If there is a risk-averse sentiment, we can see both the gold and dollar rising together, especially after a Fed rate hike," said Jiang Shu, chief analyst at Shandong Gold Group. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. "The market is not sure about the timing of a rate hike in the future. I would expect gold to trade in a wide band of $1,190 - $1,230 between the French elections and the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in May," Shu said. Analysts said the election this week in Holland had calmed concerns over political risk in Europe, as Dutch centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte fought off the challenge of anti-Islam and anti-EU rival Geert Wilders. Rutte's victory was hailed across Europe by governments facing a rising wave of nationalism, denting gold's safe-haven appeal. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.28 percent to 837.06 tonnes on Thursday from 839.43 tonnes on Wednesday. The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund saw outflows after three straight session of inflows this week. The G-20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers this weekend could however lend a potential safe-haven bid to gold, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. "This meeting has the potential to be more heated so to speak, with some very militant senior members of the new Trump administration in attendance and looking to shake the global trade tree," he said. Spot gold may test a support at $1,221 per ounce, a break below which could cause a loss to $1,210, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Spot silver dropped 0.3 percent to $17.23 an ounce. The metal hit its highest since March 7 in the prior session. Platinum rose 0.2 percent to $954.90, while palladium was up 0.5 percent at $767.65. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan and Biju Dwarakanath)