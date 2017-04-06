FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on profit-taking, firm U.S. dollar
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 4 months ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on profit-taking, firm U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Investors cautious ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
    * Market awaits U.S. non-farm payroll data on Friday
    * Palladium drifts from March 2015 highs hit in prior
session

 (Updates prices, market comment; adds byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
    By Chris Prentice and Eric Onstad
    NEW YORK/LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on
Thursday, pressured by a firmer dollar on the back of upbeat
U.S. unemployment data and as some investors sold to redeem
profits after bullion's recent advance. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.24 percent at $1,251.76 ounce by
2:42 p.m. EDT (1836 GMT), retreating from an overnight peak of
$1,258.96. 
    The most active U.S. gold         futures for June delivery
settled up $4.8, or 0.38 percent, at $1,253.30 per ounce after
climbing as much as 1 percent to $1,260.90.
    "The slight uptick in the dollar and some profit taking
after the move late yesterday is probably bringing in that bit
of weakness," said Jonathan Butler, commodities analyst at
Mitsubishi in London.
    The dollar index        extended gains after data showed new
applications for U.S. unemployment benefits last week recorded
their biggest drop in nearly two years.                    
    Those claims, however, will have no bearing on March U.S.
non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which analysts say could be
key for short-term direction of the gold market.  
    "Now, we're just waiting for the next data point: the jobs
number," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker for
RJO Futures in Chicago. "Gold futures may get hit right out of
the gate and try to find their way back to this key
psychological level around $1,250 (per ounce)."
    According to a Reuters survey of economists, non-farm
payrolls likely increased by 180,000 jobs last month after
rising 235,000 in February. 
    Investors were also cautious ahead of the meeting between
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping due
later on Thursday, the first between the world's two most
powerful leaders.
    Topping the agenda at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida
will be whether he makes good on his threat to use U.S.-China
trade ties to pressure Beijing to do more to rein in its
nuclear-armed neighbour North Korea.             
    Spot gold hit $1,261.15 on Tuesday, its highest since Feb.
27, but has failed to breach a key 200-day moving average of
$1,258.
    Spot silver        dropped 0.44 percent to $18.19 an ounce.
    Platinum        was down 0.86 percent at $951.24, while
palladium        fell 0.38 percent to $801.97. It hit a more
than two-year high of $815.70 in the prior session, surging
nearly a fifth this year.
    "Palladium has had quite a remarkable run and overall we're
still positive since it has the strongest fundamentals of any of
the precious metals. We're going to see another fairly sizeable
deficit this year," Mitsubishi's Butler said.

 (Additional reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
editing by David Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)

