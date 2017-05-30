FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
PRECIOUS-Gold firm near one-month highs as geopolitical concerns support
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 1:22 AM / 3 months ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firm near one-month highs as geopolitical concerns support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 30 (Reuters) - Gold held steady early on Tuesday as
easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the
yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks.   
    
FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce 
at 0105 GMT.   
    * U.S. gold futures         were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce
    * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media
report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if
creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal, while Asian stocks
were shackled by holidays in some regional markets.
                 
    * Former prime minister Matteo Renzi suggested on Sunday
that Italy's next election be held at the same time as
Germany's, saying this made sense "from a European perspective".
            
    * British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would walk
away from divorce talks with the European Union without a deal
if she had to, but her rival in next week's election, Labour's
Jeremy Corbyn, said he would make sure an agreement was reached
if he won power.             
    * May's lead over the opposition Labour Party dropped to 6
percentage points in a poll published on Tuesday, the latest to
show a tightening race since the Manchester bombing and a U-turn
over social care plans.             
    * Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains
subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering
expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.             
    * Greece's creditors need to reach a deal on debt relief
measures at the next meeting of euro zone finance ministers in
June to help the country return to bond markets, its finance
minister said on Monday.             
    * The U.S. economy is at or near the Federal Reserve's goals
of full employment and stable prices, San Francisco Fed
President John Williams said, adding that the U.S. central bank
wants to make sure markets stay calm as it slowly returns
interest-rate policy to normal.             
    * Japanese household spending fell 1.4 percent in April from
a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data
showed on Tuesday, compared with economists' median estimate of
a 0.7 percent decline.                 
                
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
    0530  France             Detailed GDP                 Q1 
    0600  Germany            Import prices                Apr 
    0645  France             Consumer confidence          May 
    0645  France             Consumer spending            Apr 
    0900  Euro zone          Business climate             May 
    1200  Germany            Consumer prices              May 
    1230  U.S.               Personal income              Apr 
    1300  U.S.           S&P/Case-Shiller housing index   Mar 
    1400  U.S.               Consumer confidence          May 

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.