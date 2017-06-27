* Yellen due to speak in London on Tuesday
* Gold steady after falling to near six-week low hit on
Monday
* Platinum close to over six-week lows reached on Monday
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Nithin ThomasPrasad
BENGALURU, June 27 Gold held steady on Tuesday
supported by an easing dollar, with investors looking to a
speech later in the day by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
for clues on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
Yellen is scheduled to take part in a discussion on global
economic issues at London's Royal Academy.
She will likely reiterate the central bank's positive views
about the U.S. economy and the Fed's stance of raising interest
rates once more this year, said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.
Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,244.96 per
ounce by 0428 GMT. It hit a near six-week low of $1,236.46 in
the previous session.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.1
percent to $1,245.40 per ounce.
"We remain somewhat cautious about gold here as the poor
looking charts and the fact that funds seem to be paring length
should keep the pressure on the complex for a while longer,"
said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
"We think prices could eventually get to the $1,220-$1,225
level, at which point we could see some bargain-hunting set in
by those betting that the stronger dollar and the better tone in
U.S. stocks could be derailed, at least temporarily," Meir
added.
On Monday, gold tumbled to its lowest price in nearly six
weeks as a large sell order hit sentiment, though losses were
limited by political uncertainty around the world.
"We are still keeping out eye on geopolitical tensions, gold
thrives in uncertainty – and increased uncertainty in the near
term should actually push gold prices up," said OCBC's Gan.
Allegations of ties to Russia have cast a shadow over U.S.
President Donald Trump's first five months in office, while the
British government's looming Brexit talks are also fueling
concern about global stability.
Meanwhile, tensions rose as the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
handed a victory to President Trump by reviving parts of a
travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2 percent
to $16.58 per ounce. Palladium climbed 0.1 percent to
$866.00 per ounce.
Platinum inched up 0.3 percent to $915.10 per ounce.
It touched its lowest since May 11 in the previous session.
The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, slipped 0.1 percent.
The recent narrowing of credit spreads, record stock prices
and falling bond yields could encourage the central bank to
continue tightening U.S. policy, influential Fed official
William Dudley said according to remarks published on
Monday.
(Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joseph Radford)