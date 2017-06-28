* Vote on U.S. healthcare reform delayed until next month
* Dollar index touches lowest since November
* Spot silver biased to revisit December 2015 lows-
technicals
By Vijaykumar Vedala
BENGALURU, June 28 Gold prices firmed on
Wednesday as the dollar struggled and shares weakened after a
vote on U.S. healthcare reforms was postponed and European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted the ECB could trim
its stimulus this year.
Asian shares slumped on Wednesday after Wall Street was
knocked hard as U.S. Senate Republican leaders delayed a vote on
a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday until next month, adding to
investor worries about President Donald Trump's ability to
deliver on his promises of tax reform and deregulation.
The dollar index , which weighs the greenback against
a basket of six currencies, slipped to 96.322 on Wednesday, its
lowest since November.
Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,251.91 per ounce by
0408 GMT.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery was up 0.5
percent to $1,252.50 per ounce.
"Gold prices recovered from most of the sudden plunge in
prices earlier this week, with huge volumes being bought on the
open in Europe," ANZ said in a note.
"These gyrations point to erroneous trades, with little
macro-events inducing such volatility. In the end, gold is back
where it all started at around $1,250/oz," it added.
The precious metal slid 1 percent on Monday as a large sell
order hit sentiment, though losses were limited by political
uncertainty around the world.
"The dollar and the equities are on the back foot at the
moment, providing a little support to gold," a Sydney-based
trader said.
Wall Street's volatility index , which measures
implied volatility of stock options and is often seen as an
investor fear gauge, rose nearly 12 percent on Tuesday providing
some additional support, the trader added.
Gold is used as an alternative investment during times of
political and financial uncertainty.
On Tuesday, Draghi opened the door to tweaks in the ECB's
aggressive stimulus policy, fuelling market expectations that
the central bank will announce a reduction of stimulus as soon
as September.
Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.7
percent to $16.78 an ounce.
Silver is biased to revisit its Dec. 14, 2015 low of $13.60
per ounce over the next three months, as suggested by its wave
pattern and a Fibonacci retracement analysis, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Platinum rose 0.6 percent to $921.60 and palladium
edged up 0.4 percent at $860.78.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joseph Radford and Amrutha Gayathri)