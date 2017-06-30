* Gold down 1.8 pct in June, little changed in Q2
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, June 30 Gold eased on Friday and stayed
on track for its first monthly loss this year as hints from
leading central banks that the era of easy money may be coming
to a close pushed bond yields higher.
The metal is highly sensitive to rising yields, as these
lift the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing
bullion.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,243.86 an ounce
at 0926 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery
were $1.70 an ounce lower at $1,244.10. Spot prices have fallen
nearly 2 percent so far in June, though they are little changed
on a quarterly basis.
Comments from the euro zone, British and Canadian central
banks this week indicated that quantitative easing programmes
put in place in the wake of the financial crisis may be being
wound up, leading to a gradual normalisation of interest rates.
That comes in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to
hike U.S. interest rates at its June meeting, and its indication
that it will press ahead with plans to shrink its $4.5 trillion
in bond holdings.
"We still have two rate hikes factored in for the Fed in the
second half of the year, and we expect some reduction of the
balance sheet," Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini said.
"At the same time, in the UK and Europe, although policy
will remain loose for some time, it will start to turn the other
way," she added. "So all in all, it doesn't bode so well for
gold prices."
Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield headed for its
biggest weekly jump since late 2015, topping a week in which
yields across the euro zone have soared as investors brace for
an end to the era of ultra-easy monetary policy.
On the other side of the Atlantic, benchmark U.S. Treasury
yields hit six-week highs on Thursday.
Rising yields helped offset the positive impact of a weaker
dollar on gold. The U.S. currency was on course for its worst
quarter in seven years, recovering only marginally against major
peers after a week of hawkish central bank rhetoric.
"The U.S. dollar has softened, though this does not appear
to have had the positive effect on price as we might have
hoped," MKS said in a note.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.1
percent to $16.60 an ounce. The metal has seen the biggest fall
among the major precious metals this quarter, down 9 percent,
while palladium is the best performer, up 6.3 percent.
Palladium was down 0.3 percent at $844.83 an ounce on
Friday, while platinum was flat at $919.80.
