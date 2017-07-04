BENGALURU, July 4 Gold edged higher early Tuesday, supported by an easing dollar, but was still near seven-week lows hit in the previous session when it posted its biggest one-day percentage loss since November. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,224.70 per ounce at 0100 GMT. On Monday, it fell 1.7 percent to touch a low of $1,218.31 an ounce, its weakest since May 11. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.4 percent to $1,224.10 per ounce. * The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies slipped 0.1 pct to 96.087. * U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with German and Italian leaders on Monday, a White House official said, ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies this week that could expose his sharp differences with world powers on trade and other issues. * Euro zone growth is stronger than expected and this will enable the European Central Bank to slowly normalize its monetary policy and end a "crazy situation" of negative interest rates, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday. * Gertjan Vlieghe, one of the Bank of England's interest rate-setters, on Monday said he favoured keeping borrowing costs at their historic low, despite a shift among some of his peers at the central bank in favour of a first hike in a decade. * There is no behind-the-scenes pact between powerful central bankers to tighten policy but the potent effect their actions have on financial markets means they want a deeper understanding of each others' motivations, officials told Reuters. * U.S. factory activity rose sharply in June to its highest level in almost three years suggesting economic growth in the second quarter gained some steam, while construction spending held steady in May. * Major automakers on Monday reported a fourth consecutive month of lower U.S. new vehicle sales for June, providing fresh evidence that 2017 will fall short of last year's record year for the industry. * Production has resumed at the Cooke mine of South African precious metals producer Sibanye Gold following the conclusion of a wildcat strike at the operation which erupted almost a month ago, a company spokeswoman said on Monday. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.73 percent to 846.29 tonnes on Monday. * U.S. markets will remain shut on Tuesday for Independence Day holiday DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices May (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)