FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
PRECIOUS-Gold steady, poised for more gains on soft U.S. rate outlook
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
"Zero hour" planned after anti-Maduro vote
Venezuela
"Zero hour" planned after anti-Maduro vote
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
Business
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
World
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 17, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady, poised for more gains on soft U.S. rate outlook

3 Min Read

    * Gold trades above 200-day moving average
    * Platinum rises to highest in 2 weeks
    * Dollar index near lowest since September

 (Adds comments, updates prices, changes dateline from
BENGALURU)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Monday and
likely to see further gains after the dollar slumped to
multi-month lows on the back of data that pointed to weak U.S.
inflation and less prospect of rate hikes. 
    "The dollar continues to be on the back foot and yields have
dropped back somewhat from their relatively elevated positioning
lately," said analyst Jonathan Butler at Mitsubishi in London.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent to $1,230.51 per ounce
at 1006 GMT while U.S. gold futures         for August delivery
rose 0.2 percent to $1,229.70 per ounce.
    "If gold remains at $1,230 or goes higher, there's an
elevated risk that some of those short positions might start to
be reversed and that would give some further upside to gold,"
Butler added. 
    Recent soft U.S. inflation and domestic demand figures
undermined arguments for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates, with traders cutting back their bets on the
likelihood of an increase in December.             
     The U.S. dollar nursed losses at a 10-month low against a
basket of currencies on Monday as investors cheered upbeat
Chinese data by piling into leveraged positions such as the
Australian dollar and other high-yielding currencies.       
    A weaker greenback supports gold since the dollar-priced
commodity is less expensive for investors holding other
currencies.
    China's economy expanded faster-than-expected in the second
quarter, setting the country on course to comfortably meet its
2017 growth target.             
    "Investor sentiment (for gold) has improved quite
dramatically over the past week, especially with the weak data
out of the United States last week," said ANZ analyst Daniel
Hynes. "Gold is now primed for another rally."
    On the technical front, gold is likely to significantly
break above key resistance at the 200-day moving average near
$1,230 per ounce and could even rise to the $1,250 level in the
shorter term, Hynes said. "The technical bounce looks fairly
solid," he said.
    Spot gold  may gain further to $1,239 per ounce, as it has
cleared resistance at $1,226, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.         
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        rose 0.6
percent to $16.05 per ounce, after hitting $16.09, the highest
in over a week, earlier in the session.
    Platinum        was up 0.9 percent at $923.50 per ounce
after touching its highest in two weeks at $925.60.    
    Palladium        shed 0.4 percent to $854.50 per ounce. 

 (Additional reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, editing
by Pritha Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.