an hour ago
PRECIOUS-Gold inches down ahead of ECB meeting
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
World
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
Autos
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
#Gold Market Report
July 20, 2017 / 4:11 AM / an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches down ahead of ECB meeting

3 Min Read

    * ECB expected to lay groundwork for shift away from
stimulus
    * Gold may consolidate at $1,236-$1,244 for 1 day
-technicals
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings fall 0.65 pct on Wednesday

 (Adds detail throughout, comment; updates prices)
    By Nithin ThomasPrasad
    BENGALURU, July 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on
Thursday, with the dollar steady as markets looked to a meeting
of the European Central Bank later in the day for clues on the
outlook for its stimulus programme. 
    The ECB is expected to lay the groundwork for an autumn
policy shift when it meets, emphasising improved growth while
tempering expectations after previously setting off a mini
tantrum in financial markets.             
    That comes after the Bank of Japan on Thursday kept monetary
policy steady and pushed back against the timing for achieving
its 2 percent inflation target.             
    "Investors remained cautious heading into (Thursday's) ECB
meeting, where there are expectations of a more hawkish stance,"
ANZ research said in a note.   
    Spot gold        had dropped 0.2 percent to $1,238.30 per
ounce at 0341 GMT. U.S. gold futures         for August delivery
fell 0.3 percent to $1,237.70 per ounce.
    The euro held near a 14-month high against the dollar on
Thursday ahead of the ECB gathering. The dollar index       ,
which tracks the greenback against a basket of trade-weighted
peers, was flat.       
    "Overall, a degree of cautiousness is probably warranted in
the near-term. But more broadly, a relatively measured move
higher with some periods of consolidation should ultimately be
healthy for the market," said Joni Teves, strategist for UBS.   
 
    Spot gold may consolidate in a range of $1,236-$1,244 per
ounce for one day before rising towards $1,249, as suggested by
a Fibonacci projection analysis, said Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao.
    Gold prices will be supported as long as recent weakness in
the U.S. dollar persists, said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch
manager at ICBC Standard Bank.
    "I don't really expect prices to go any lower as I think
there is support at the $1,200 an ounce level and people are not
so bearish anymore."
     Meanwhile, holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust      , the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell 0.65
percent to 816.13 tonnes on Wednesday from 821.45 tonnes on
Tuesday.             
    In other precious metals, silver        slipped 0.3 percent
to $16.19 per ounce, after touching its highest in over two
weeks at $16.36.
    Platinum        declined 0.3 percent to $915.25 per ounce.
Palladium        also dropped 0.3 percent, to $853.00 per ounce.
It hit a three-week high of $872.25 an ounce in the previous
session.

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joseph Radford)

