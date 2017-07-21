FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
PRECIOUS-Gold steady, on track for second weekly gain
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
U.S.
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Uber could end up like Yahoo
Breakingviews
Uber could end up like Yahoo
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 21, 2017 / 4:27 AM / 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady, on track for second weekly gain

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may test resistance at $1,250 per ounce -
technicals
    * Dollar index close to lowest since August 2016

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Nithin ThomasPrasad
    BENGALURU, July 21 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Friday
near a three-week high and was on track for a second consecutive
weekly gain, underpinned by a weaker dollar and U.S. political
uncertainty.
    Heightened political concerns surrounding investigations
into President Donald Trump's campaign ties with Russia are
currently the key driver supporting gold prices, said Stephen
Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at OANDA in Singapore.
    The euro also held near two-year highs against the dollar on
Friday after the head of the European Central Bank said tapering
of its stimulus will be on the table this autumn. A weaker
dollar makes U.S. dollar denominated gold more attractive for
buyers using other currencies.            
    Spot gold        rose 0.1 percent to $1,245.01 per ounce at
0401 GMT after touching a three-week high of $1,247.48 an ounce
in the previous session. It is up about 1.4 percent for the week
so far.    
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery fell 0.1
percent to $1,244.70 per ounce.
    "What we're seeing right now is the overhang from political
risks in the United States," Innes said.         
    The Republican Party's repeated failures to overhaul the
healthcare system and multiple congressional and federal
investigations into President Donald Trump's campaign's ties to
Russia have cast a shadow over his first six months in office.
    The ECB left its ultra easy monetary policy unchanged on
Thursday and did not even discuss clawing back stimulus,
suggesting it may delay an inevitable decision on tapering bond
buys until the latest possible moment.              
    Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,250 per ounce, a break
above which could lead to a further gain to $1,261, according to
Reuters technical analyst, Wang Tao.             
    "The gold-silver ratio closed slightly lower today, at
76.05," said analysts at ScotiaMocatta, adding that "resistance
is at 77.92, the recent high and support is at 74.82." 
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 0.1 percent
to $16.28 per ounce after touching $16.42 in the previous
session, the highest since July 3.
    Platinum        fell 0.4 percent to $922.49 per ounce but
was up about 1 percent for the week.
    Palladium        rose 0.4 percent to $845.65 an ounce but
was down around 1.4 percent for the week.

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.