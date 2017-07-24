FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-week high as political uncertainty weighs on dollar
#Gold Market Report
July 24, 2017 / 4:17 AM / an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-week high as political uncertainty weighs on dollar

3 Min Read

    * Worries over Trump administration drag on dollar
    * Dollar index near 13-month low, euro holds near two-year
high
    * Spot gold may peak around resistance at $1,261 per
-technicals

 (Adds banker comment, updates prices)
    By Nithin ThomasPrasad
    BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched their
highest in four weeks on Monday, supported by political
uncertainty in the United States that pushed the dollar to its
lowest in over a year.
    The dollar struggled near a 13-month low against a basket of
major currencies as U.S. political woes dampened hopes for quick
passage of Trump's stimulus and tax reform agendas.       
    A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold less
expensive for holders of other currencies, while the metal is
also used as an alternative investment during times of political
and financial uncertainty.
    "I think people are getting more nervous and careful about
what is going to happen (in terms of the controversies
surrounding the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump),"
said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager at ICBC Standard Bank.
    "The market is expected to be quiet heading into the summer
holidays in Asia, but if it moves at all, it'll move to the
upside rather than the downside." 
    Spot gold        was nearly flat at $1,254.31 per ounce at
0346 GMT. It earlier hit a 4-week high of $1,257.18 an ounce,
having risen 2.1 percent last week.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were also
nearly unchanged at $1,254.70 per ounce
    "We would expect that gold will continue to find friends on
dips now as we head into a packed Central Bank and data week,"
said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
    Spot gold may peak around resistance at $1,261 per ounce, as
suggested by a Fibonacci retracement analysis, a rising channel,
and the hourly relative strength index, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long
position in COMEX gold for the first time in six weeks in the
week to July 18, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
showed on Friday.             
    Meanwhile, gold demand in Asia eroded last week due to
higher prices, with a seasonal slowdown denting the lure for the
precious metal in second-biggest consumer India.         
    In other precious metals, silver prices        fell 0.3
percent to $16.42 per ounce, after earlier hitting their highest
since July 3 at $16.53. The metal rose 3.26 percent last week,
its biggest weekly gain since early January. 
    Platinum        dropped 0.4 percent to $929.40 per ounce. It
climbed nearly 2 percent last week in its largest weekly gain
since mid-May.
    Palladium        eased 0.2 percent to $843.08 per ounce,
after falling 1.5 percent last week.

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru;
Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)

