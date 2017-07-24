FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-month high, eyes on Fed and dollar
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Business
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Asia's Grab to get $2.5 billion extra firepower in Uber battle
Technology
Asia's Grab to get $2.5 billion extra firepower in Uber battle
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 24, 2017 / 10:08 AM / an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-month high, eyes on Fed and dollar

3 Min Read

    * Political turmoil reinforces worry about U.S. growth
    * Fed's two-day meeting starts Tuesday
    * Gold resistance at $1,260 Fibonacci level

 (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Bengaluru)
    By Pratima Desai
    LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a one-month high
on Monday as a weaker dollar and political turmoil in the United
States boosted sentiment ahead of the Fed's monetary policy
meeting later this week.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,256.36 an ounce at
0925 GMT from an earlier $1,257.18, its highest since June 26.  
   U.S. gold futures         were up 0.1 percent at $1,256.40.
    Investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016
U.S. presidential election and whether there was collusion with
President Donald Trump's campaign are viewed as obstacles to the
administration's plans to boost economic growth.       
    That is a negative for the dollar as it reinforces the idea
of softer growth in the United States and undermines the case
for a further rise in U.S. interest rates.
    "The dollar and the decision on U.S. interest rates will be
a major driver this week," said SP Angel analyst Sergey
Raevskiy, adding that the market was also reacting to U.S.
politics. 
    A lower U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper
for holders of other currencies, potentially boosting demand. A
falling dollar saw gold gain more than 2 percent last week.
    The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting starts on Tuesday and
ends on Wednesday with a statement at 1800 GMT.
    "Recent rhetoric suggests a chance that an announcement on
balance sheet reduction could come this week," Societe Generale
analysts said in a note. 
    "Given the current mood, however, there is no guarantee that
such a decision would support the greenback; markets may simply
perceive this as the dovish alternative to an actual rate hike."
    In the physical market, traders are watching demand in
India, a top consumer of gold, where in early June the
government levied a 3 percent tax on gold effective July 1,
lower than the 5 percent expected.              
    However, a deputy governor of the Indian central bank said
over the weekend that a ban on high-value cash since last
November had significantly boosted investment in financial
products.            
    "As a matter of comparison, the $1.27 billion invested in
financial assets in June would have bought roughly 1 million
ounces of gold," Investec analysts said in a note.
    Overall in Asia, demand is sliding due to higher prices and
a seasonal slowdown.         
    On the technical front, gold resistance comes in at around
$1,260, near a Fibonacci retracement level, while support is at
$1,205, the 100-day moving average.
    Elsewhere, silver        slid 0.2 percent to $16.44 an
ounce, platinum        fell 0.1 percent, to $932.74 an ounce and
palladium        eased 0.2 percent to $843.30 per ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.