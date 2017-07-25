FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies ahead of Fed meeting as dollar sags
July 25, 2017 / 9:44 AM / 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies ahead of Fed meeting as dollar sags

3 Min Read

    * Fed begins two-day rate-setting meeting later on Tuesday
    * Platinum off five-week highs hit in previous session

 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded near a
one-month high on Tuesday as the dollar languished at a more
than one-year low ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that is
expected to provide more clues on U.S. monetary policy.
    The market is not expecting a rate increase to result from
the Fed's two-day meeting starting on Tuesday but it is looking
for hints on the timing and extent of future moves.           
    Spot gold        eased 0.1 percent to $1,252.60 an ounce at
0916 GMT. The metal had touched $1,258.79 in the previous
session, its highest since June 23.
    U.S. gold futures         climbed 0.1 percent to $1,257.
    "The market is looking for clarity on the Fed's tightening
cycle and when they are going to start with the tapering (of
monetary stimulus)," said ETF Securities analyst Martin Arnold.
    Taking the shine off gold slightly, investors climbed into
European equities.            
    The U.S. dollar hovered near a 13-month low against a basket
of currencies on Tuesday, with traders not expecting the Fed
meeting to alter the currency's recent weakness.       
    Also supporting gold were hurdles standing in the way of
U.S. President Donald Trump's stimulus and tax reform agenda. 
    "There is a dual-pronged attraction to gold at the moment,
with low interest rates and investors looking at the metal as a
hedge against U.S. political uncertainty," Arnold said.
    Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during times
of political and financial uncertainty.
    The Republican Party's repeated failure to overhaul the
healthcare system, multiple congressional and federal
investigations into Trump's election campaign have cast a shadow
over his first six months in office.
    Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on Monday told Senate
investigators he had no part in any Kremlin attempt to meddle in
the U.S. election despite having met Russians four times last
year.             
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 0.5 percent to
$16.37 an ounce after hitting its highest since July 3 at $16.59
in the previous session.
    Platinum        gained 0.4 percent to $929.80. In the
previous session it touched $940.40, its highest in more than
five weeks. Palladium       , meanwhile, advanced by 1.3 percent
to $859.10.

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

