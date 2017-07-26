FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors wait for Fed statement
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Russia
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
U.S.
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 26, 2017 / 1:00 AM / an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors wait for Fed statement

3 Min Read

    BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady early
on Thursday as investors waited for a statement from the Federal
Reserve later in the day for clues on the outlook for U.S.
monetary policy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        had dropped 0.1 percent to $1,247.08 per
ounce by 0038 GMT.    
    * U.S. gold futures         for August delivery fell 0.4
percent to $1,246.70 per ounce.
    * Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields jumped by the most in
almost five months on Tuesday as stocks hit record highs, a day
before the Fed's statement after a two-day policy meeting.      
    * A set of strong U.S. earnings reports lifted the S&P 500
stock index to a record closing high on Tuesday, while oil
prices rallied on Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut exports in August
and copper hit a two-year high.            
    * The dollar edged up on Tuesday after falling to a 13-month
low against a basket of major currencies as investors gained
hope U.S. President Donald Trump could push through his
expansionary fiscal agenda but remained wary of the short-term
U.S. economic outlook.       
    * U.S consumer confidence jumped to a near 16-year high in
July amid optimism over the labour market, while house prices
maintained their upward trend in May, which could boost consumer
spending after recent sluggishness.             
    * U.S. Senate Republicans narrowly agreed on Tuesday to open
debate on a bill to end Obamacare, but the party's seven-year
effort to roll back Democratic President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law still faces significant hurdles. 
            
    * The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on
Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Russia, and force Trump to
obtain lawmakers' permission before easing any sanctions on
Moscow, in a rare rebuke of the Republican in the White House.
            
    * The London Metal Exchange (LME) will start publishing gold
and silver reference prices, the exchange told Reuters on
Tuesday, potentially challenging the dominance of benchmarks
administered by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).             
    * Holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.13 percent to 800.45
tonnes on Tuesday from 809.62 tonnes on Monday.             
    
    DATA AHEAD
     0130     Australia    CPI                    Q2  
     0500     Singapore    Industrial production  June 
     0830     U.K.         GDP                    Q2  
     1400     U.S.         New home sales         June 
     1800     U.S.         FOMC statement 
     2300     South Korea  GDP                    Q2 
    

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.