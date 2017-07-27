FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 1:07 AM / 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 6-week highs after Fed statement

3 Min Read

    BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady near
six-week highs early on Thursday, with the dollar hovering close
to 13-month lows hit in the previous session after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's statement following its two-day policy
meeting.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1,261.31 per
ounce at 0049 GMT. It marked its highest since June 15 in the
previous session.
    * U.S. gold futures         for August delivery rose almost
1 percent to $1,261.40 per ounce.
    * The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and
said it expected to start winding down its massive holdings of
bonds "relatively soon" in a sign of confidence in the U.S.
economy.             
    * The dollar touched its lowest in more than a year and U.S.
Treasury prices rose on Wednesday after the Fed's statement.
           
    * Republican U.S. Senate leaders, struggling to keep a
seven-year-old promise to end Obamacare, turned their focus on
Wednesday to passing a slimmed-down "skinny" repeal measure that
would throw the issue into negotiations with the House of
Representatives.             
    * Russia warned it was edging closer to retaliation against
Washington after the House of Representatives backed new U.S.
sanctions on Moscow, while the European Union said the move
might affect its energy security and it stood ready to act too.
            
    * U.S. officials said on Tuesday they have seen increased
North Korean activity that could be preparations for another
missile test within days.             
    * New U.S. single-family home sales increased in June as
purchases in the West surged to a near 10-year high, but
downward revisions to the sales pace for the prior three months
pointed to a housing market that is struggling to gain momentum.
            
    * India eased the restrictions for its Sovereign Gold Bond
Scheme after failing to secure the targeted investment, the
government said on Wednesday.             
    * Holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.63 percent to 795.42
tonnes on Wednesday from 800.45 tonnes on Tuesday.
    
    DATA AHEAD
     0600  Germany    GfK consumer sentiment index        Aug 
     0800  Euro Zone  M3 money supply indicator           June 
     1230  U.S.       Chicago Fed national activity index June  
     1230  U.S.       U.S. job claims                     weekly
     1230  U.S.       Durable goods orders                June 

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

