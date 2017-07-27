PRECIOUS-Gold hits six-week peak on weak dollar, short-covering

* Chinese gold imports via Hong Kong surge in June * Silver hits highest since June 29 * Palladium at strongest level since June 23 (Adds China gold import data, comments, updates prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Gold touched its highest price in six weeks on Thursday, lifted by short-covering and a weak dollar after investors bet that U.S. interest rates could be kept low for longer. The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but appeared less confident about inflation picking up. The resulting fall in the greenback is a boon for dollar-denominated gold since it makes the metal less expensive for investors paying in other currencies. "Gold has been benefiting a lot recently from the weaker U.S. dollar plus some short-covering on the futures market, where you've had record short positions," said analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer in Zurich. "The normalisation of positioning will leave about a 4-5 percent upside from these levels, based on history, which would be towards $1,300." Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,261.91 an ounce at 1215 GMT after peaking at $1,264.90, its highest since June 15. U.S. gold futures for August delivery advanced 1 percent to $1,261.90 an ounce. The dollar index , a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was at a 13-month low, while U.S. Treasury prices gained after the Fed's policy statement was perceived to be dovish. "Considering that the Fed sees the near-term risk of the economy is neutral, I don't think the market will expect a third rate hike in the foreseeable future or at least in this quarter," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group. Rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold bullion, while boosting the greenback, in which it is priced. Meanwhile, China's net gold imports via its main conduit, Hong Kong, surged 55.80 percent in June compared to May, data showed on Thursday, as spot gold prices lost more than 2 percent last month. "Nonetheless, we think that demand will lose momentum in the second half of the year," analyst Simona Gambarini at Capital Economics said in a note, arguing that a slowdown in Chinese growth would weigh on consumption. In other precious metals, silver rose 0.7 percent to $16.73 per ounce. It earlier hit $16.79, its highest since June 29. Platinum rose 0.3 percent to $931.50 per ounce, while palladium gained 1.3 percent to $876 an ounce after touching $882.20, the strongest since June 23. (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)