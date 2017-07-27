FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
PRECIOUS-Gold hits six-week peak on weak dollar, short-covering
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
Healthcare
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Energy and Environment
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Secretary of State Tillerson says he is 'not going anywhere'
Politics
Secretary of State Tillerson says he is 'not going anywhere'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 27, 2017 / 11:07 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold hits six-week peak on weak dollar, short-covering

3 Min Read

    * Chinese gold imports via Hong Kong surge in June
    * Silver hits highest since June 29
    * Palladium at strongest level since June 23

 (Adds China gold import data, comments, updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Gold touched its highest price
in six weeks on Thursday, lifted by short-covering and a weak
dollar after investors bet that U.S. interest rates could be
kept low for longer.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday but appeared less confident about inflation picking
up.             
    The resulting fall in the greenback is a boon for
dollar-denominated gold since it makes the metal less expensive
for investors paying in other currencies.       
    "Gold has been benefiting a lot recently from the weaker
U.S. dollar plus some short-covering on the futures market,
where you've had record short positions," said analyst Carsten
Menke at Julius Baer in Zurich.
    "The normalisation of positioning will leave about a 4-5
percent upside from these levels, based on history, which would
be towards $1,300."
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,261.91 an ounce at
1215 GMT after peaking at $1,264.90, its highest since June 15.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery advanced 1
percent to $1,261.90 an ounce.    
    The dollar index       , a measure of the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was at a 13-month low, while
U.S. Treasury prices gained after the Fed's policy statement was
perceived to be dovish.            
    "Considering that the Fed sees the near-term risk of the
economy is neutral, I don't think the market will expect a third
rate hike in the foreseeable future or at least in this
quarter," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing
Fung Financial Group. 
    Rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding gold bullion, while boosting the greenback,
in which it is priced.
    Meanwhile, China's net gold imports via its main conduit,
Hong Kong, surged 55.80 percent in June compared to May, data
showed on Thursday, as spot gold prices lost more than 2 percent
last month.             
    "Nonetheless, we think that demand will lose momentum in the
second half of the year," analyst Simona Gambarini at Capital
Economics said in a note, arguing that a slowdown in Chinese
growth would weigh on consumption. 
    In other precious metals, silver        rose 0.7 percent to
$16.73 per ounce. It earlier hit $16.79, its highest since June
29. 
    Platinum        rose 0.3 percent to $931.50 per ounce, while
palladium        gained 1.3 percent to $876 an ounce after
touching $882.20, the strongest since June 23.

    
 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.