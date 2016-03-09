FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as euro dips ahead of likely ECB easing
March 9, 2016 / 1:37 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as euro dips ahead of likely ECB easing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, March 9 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday, slipping with the euro as expectations that the European Central Bank is almost certain to ease policy this week weighed on the single currency.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,253.46 an ounce by 0128 GMT. Gold touched $1,279.60 last week, its strongest since Feb. 3, 2015.

* U.S. gold for April delivery eased 0.7 percent to $1,253.70 an ounce.

* Investors expect the European Central Bank to cut its deposit rate by at least 10 basis points and expand its asset-buying programme at its meeting on Thursday.

* Gold had been supported by fairly low expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates at its March 15-16 policy meeting. The Fed lifted rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December amid signs of strength in the U.S. economy.

* The strength is particularly evident in the U.S. labor market after a robust, forecast-beating 242,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls in February. Gold has stood its ground despite Friday’s jobs data as many traders rule out the possibility of a near-term hike in U.S. interest rates.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped to 25.4 million ounces on Tuesday, but not far below 18-month highs reached last week.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click or

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares retreated further from two-month highs as lower oil prices and weak Chinese trade data revived concerns about the health of the global economy.

* As the euro wilted, the yen was broadly firmer with demand for the safe-haven currency picking up after disappointing Chinese trade data took the wind out of a global risk rally.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0930 Britain Industrial output Jan

1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Jan

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin

