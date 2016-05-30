FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slides to 3-mth low as dollar soars after Yellen comments
#Gold Market Report
May 30, 2016 / 1:00 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slides to 3-mth low as dollar soars after Yellen comments

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest in
over three months early on Monday as the dollar hit a one-month
high against the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet
Yellen said the central bank could raise interest rates in the
coming months. 
   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had dropped 0.5 percent to $1,205.70 per
ounce by 0044 GMT. Bullion touched a low of $1205.50 earlier in
the session, its lowest since Feb. 22.  
    * U.S. gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,205.50.
    * The Fed should raise interest rates "in the coming months"
if the economy picks up as expected and jobs continue to be
generated, Yellen said on Friday, bolstering the case for a rate
increase in June or July.   
    * This week will provide investors with clues as to how far
the Fed is from its next interest rate hike and whether the
European Central Bank will see out the year without easing its
monetary policy again. 
    * The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen early on
Monday and stood tall against other peers after Yellen's
comments. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
U.S. gold futures and options to their lowest in almost two
months after the Fed indicated it could raise interest raise
rates as early as June, data showed on Friday. 
    * U.S. economic growth slowed in the first quarter although
not as sharply as initially thought, as a surge in home building
and steady inventory accumulation partially offset the drag from
a steep decline in business investment. 
    * The recent flow of gold from Britain via Switzerland to
Asia went into reverse in March and April after a shift in
expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes boosted investment in
London, Swiss customs data shows. 
    * Kumtor Operating Company, part of Canada's Centerra Gold
, will be forced to halt operations at the Kumtor gold
mine unless it receives environmental permits to continue beyond
June, it said on Friday. 
    * Gold output in Australia, the world's second biggest
producer, slipped 2 percent in the first quarter, due in part to
mining of lesser grade ores during a period of higher bullion
prices, a survey released on Sunday showed.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0530  France detailed GDP         Q1 
    0600  Germany import prices       Apr 
    0645  France consumer spending    Apr 
    0900  Euro zone business climate  May 
    1200  Germany consumer prices     May  

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
