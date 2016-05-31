FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up but on track for biggest monthly fall since Nov
#Gold Market Report
May 31, 2016 / 1:11 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up but on track for biggest monthly fall since Nov

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher in early
trade on Tuesday, after falling to a 3-1/2 month low in the
prior session, but bullion remained on track for its biggest
monthly decline since November even as the dollar softened
against the yen. 

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.5 percent to 1211.11 per ounce
by 0049 GMT. The safe haven asset fell as much as 1 percent to
$1,199.60 an ounce, its lowest since Feb. 17 on Monday.
    * U.S. gold was down 0.2 percent at 1211.20.
    * Spot gold is on track to register its biggest monthly
decline since November, having fallen 6.3 percent so far in May.
    * Asian shares wobbled in early trade on Tuesday and were on
track for a monthly loss, while the dollar edged away from
recent peaks scaled on heightened expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates as soon as next month.
   
    * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was flat in early trading, ending more than 2
percent lower for the month. 
    * Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 110.86
 after Japan's solid industrial output data. However, the
U.S. dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
 held steady. 
    * Having dumped Asian shares on resurgent worries about
China's economy, the spectre of more aggressive U.S. rate rises
is now forcing global investors to sell the region's bonds and
currencies.    
    * Japanese industrial output unexpectedly rose 0.3 percent
in April, government data showed on Tuesday, suggesting
production was holding up despite weak exports and the hit from
a series of earthquakes in southern Japan during the month.
 
    * St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on
Monday global markets appear to be "well-prepared" for a summer
interest rate hike from the Fed, although he did not specify a
date for the policy move.   
    * Workers at South Africa's Sibanye platinum mine in
Rustenburg will return to work this evening following a wildcat
strike on Friday, the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) said on Monday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
   
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600  Germany retail sales                Apr 
    0755  Germany unemployment rate           May 
    0900  Euro zone inflation flash           May 
    0900  Euro zone unemployment rate         Apr 
    1230  U.S. personal income                Apr 
    1300  U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Mar 
    1345  U.S. Chicago PMI                    May 
    1400  U.S. consumer confidence            May

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed
Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
