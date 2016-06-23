FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up 1 pct on UK referendum nerves after leave has early lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 24 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1 percent on
Friday after the UK referendum vote count in the north-eastern
city of Sunderland showed a stronger-than-expected vote in
favour of Britain leaving the European Union.
    Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,265.61 an ounce by
2329 GMT GMT, after rising as high as $1,268.76 earlier.
    U.S. gold for August delivery rose 0.5 percent to
$1,268.90.
    According to official results, 61.3 percent of voters in
Sunderland backed leaving the bloc, above the 56.5 percent
predicted by J.P. Morgan in an analysis published before the
vote. 

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
