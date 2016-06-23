PRECIOUS-Gold up 1 pct on UK referendum nerves after leave has early lead

MANILA, June 24 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1 percent on Friday after the UK referendum vote count in the north-eastern city of Sunderland showed a stronger-than-expected vote in favour of Britain leaving the European Union. Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,265.61 an ounce by 2329 GMT GMT, after rising as high as $1,268.76 earlier. U.S. gold for August delivery rose 0.5 percent to $1,268.90. According to official results, 61.3 percent of voters in Sunderland backed leaving the bloc, above the 56.5 percent predicted by J.P. Morgan in an analysis published before the vote. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)