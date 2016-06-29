FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRECIOUS-Gold gains on economic worries after Brexit vote
#Gold Market Report
June 29, 2016 / 1:27 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on economic worries after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BENGALURU, June 29 (Reuters) - Gold rose early on Wednesday
after dropping about a percent in the prior session, as concerns
of uncertainty across financial markets in the aftermath of
Britain's vote to exit the European Union continued to burnish
the metal's safe-haven appeal.    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,315.51 an ounce by
0100 GMT, up for a third session in four. It fell on Tuesday as
investors booked profits after a Brexit-driven rally that pushed
prices up to their highest since March 2014. 
    * U.S. gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,318.80.
    * Spot gold was at its highest relative to platinum 
on record this week as institutional and retail investors have
piled into bullion following Britain's shock vote to exit the
European Union. 
    * Gold, which hit a more than two-year top of $1,358.20 on
Friday, has risen 24 percent so far this year. 
    * European leaders have asked Britain to act quickly to
resolve the political and economic confusion unleashed by its
vote to exit the European Union, after the IMF said the
uncertainty could pressure global economic growth. 
    * Britain's vote to leave the bloc could pose a new drag on
the U.S. economy at a time when momentum in the U.S. job market
may already be slowing, Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell
said on Tuesday. 
    * The pound and the euro hovered above their post-Brexit
lows as a brief short-covering spell lent a semblance of
stability to the battered European currencies, though they
remained hampered by longer-term uncertainty. 
    * Japan's retail sales fell more than expected in May in a
third straight month of annual declines, keeping policymakers
under pressure for more stimulus to support a fragile economic
recovery. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
               
    MARKET REPORT
    * Asian share markets joined a global rally on Wednesday as
the immediate impact of Britain's vote to leave began to wane
and investors wagered central banks would have to ride to the
rescue with more stimulus measures.  
    * Oil rose early on Wednesday as financial traders poured
money back into commodities and as a potential strike in Norway
and crisis in Venezuela threatened to cut supply.      
      
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600  Germany GfK consumer sentiment           Jul 
    0900  Euro zone business climate               Jun 
    1200  Germany consumer prices                  Jun 
    1230  U.S. personal income                     May 
    1330  Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at ECB event
    1400  U.S. Pending home sales                  May 

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)

