PRECIOUS-Gold slips as Brexit shock fades

BENGALURU, June 30 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Thursday after rising as much as 1 percent during the previous session, with safe-haven demand easing as the shock of Britain's decision to leave the European Union began to fade. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,313.99 an ounce by 0055 GMT. It closed about 0.5-percent higher on Wednesday, rising for three out of four sessions. * U.S. gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,316.90. * Silver climbed around 3 percent to reach a 1-1/2 year high on Wednesday. * Asia stocks rose on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street, while the safe-haven Japanese yen retreated as global markets regained a semblance of calm after last week's Brexit shock. * The dollar took a breather in Asia on Thursday but remained near a 3-1/2 month high against a basket of currencies hit in the wake of Britain's stunning vote to exit from the EU, while recently battered sterling crawled higher. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.28 percent to 950.05 tonnes on Wednesday, the highest since July 2013. * The U.S. economy is on track to grow by a 2.7 percent annualized rate in the second quarter following data on consumer spending in May, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday. * U.S. consumer spending rose for a second straight month in May on increased demand for automobiles and other goods. * The European Central Bank is in no rush to ease monetary policy in response to Britain's vote to leave the European Union, taking comfort in a calmer-than-feared market reaction, bank officials said on Wednesday. * Oil and gold were the clear winners for investors in a tumultuous first half year in markets, with Shanghai A shares the standout losers and euro zone stocks dealt a body blow by Brexit. * JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Wednesday won the dismissal of three private antitrust lawsuits, including from hedge fund manager Daniel Shak, accusing the largest U.S. bank of rigging a market for silver futures contracts traded on COMEX. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales May 0645 France Producer prices May 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Jun 0830 Britain GDP Q1 0900 Euro zone Inflation Jun 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Jun (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)