PRECIOUS-Gold slips as Brexit shock fades
June 30, 2016 / 1:16 AM / in a year

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as Brexit shock fades

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BENGALURU, June 30 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Thursday
after rising as much as 1 percent during the previous session,
with safe-haven demand easing as the shock of Britain's decision
to leave the European Union began to fade.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,313.99 an
ounce by 0055 GMT. It closed about 0.5-percent higher on
Wednesday, rising for three out of four sessions. 
    * U.S. gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,316.90.
    * Silver climbed around 3 percent to reach a 1-1/2
year high on Wednesday.
    * Asia stocks rose on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally
on Wall Street, while the safe-haven Japanese yen retreated as
global markets regained a semblance of calm after last week's
Brexit shock. 
    * The dollar took a breather in Asia on Thursday but
remained near a 3-1/2 month high against a basket of currencies
hit in the wake of Britain's stunning vote to exit from the EU,
while recently battered sterling crawled higher. 
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.28 percent to 950.05
tonnes on Wednesday, the highest since July 2013. 
    * The U.S. economy is on track to grow by a 2.7 percent
annualized rate in the second quarter following data on consumer
spending in May, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast
model showed on Wednesday. 
    * U.S. consumer spending rose for a second straight month in
May on increased demand for automobiles and other goods.
 
    * The European Central Bank is in no rush to ease monetary
policy in response to Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, taking comfort in a calmer-than-feared market reaction,
bank officials said on Wednesday. 
    * Oil and gold were the clear winners for investors in a
tumultuous first half year in markets, with Shanghai A shares
the standout losers and euro zone stocks dealt a body blow by
Brexit. 
    * JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Wednesday won the dismissal
of three private antitrust lawsuits, including from hedge fund
manager Daniel Shak, accusing the largest U.S. bank of rigging a
market for silver futures contracts traded on COMEX.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
               

    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
  0600  Germany      Retail sales              May 
  0645  France       Producer prices           May 
  0755  Germany      Unemployment rate         Jun 
  0830  Britain      GDP                       Q1 
  0900  Euro zone    Inflation                 Jun 
  1230  U.S.         Weekly jobless claims        
  1345  U.S.         Chicago PMI               Jun 

 (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

