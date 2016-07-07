PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms but Brexit concerns persist

* Brexit concerns keep gold near two-year high * Traders await U.S. non-farm payroll data on Friday * GRAPHIC-2016 asset returns: reut.rs/1WAiOSC (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Gold slips as U.S. jobs data supports the dollar, ending a six-day rally that pushed the precious metal to more than a two-year high on concerns about Britain's vote to leave the European Union. Financial markets have been extremely volatile since the June 23 "Brexit" vote, knocking equities and pushing some bond yields to record lows. That in turn has boosted the appeal of so-called safe-havens such as gold and silver. Spot gold was off 0.2 pct at $1,360.26 an ounce by 2:41 p.m. EDT (1841 GMT), down from Wednesday's peak of $1,374.91, the highest since March 2014. U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down $5, or 0.4 percent, at $1,362.10 per ounce. Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said while a strong dollar was a headwind for gold, it still looked set for further gains after rallying more than 10 percent since the Brexit vote. "I think gold could make further gains towards $1,381, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of 2011 high to 2015 low, and above that the $1,400 psychological level," he said. Traders are awaiting further clues on the outlook for Federal Reserve policy from Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data, seen as a barometer of the economy's health. "The declines are limited in part because the financial and economic fundamentals haven't changed, although we've had a very slight bounce in yields, which may be getting some raison d'etre for gold to be able to come back," said James Steel, chief metals analyst for HSBC Securities in New York, adding that profit-taking pressured prices. "Tomorrow is going to be the big one. There have been concerns about if the data's going to be good and that's put gold under pressure again." U.S. private payrolls in June were stronger than expected, according to a report on Thursday, adding pressure to gold prices. "In the short term, I do see a risk that the dollar will rise further, so that will again cap the upside for gold," said Danske Bank analyst Jens Pedersen. Elsewhere, data showed China's gold reserves rose to 58.62 million ounces at the end of June from 58.14 million a month before. Silver was down 1.8 pct at $19.71 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.1 percent at $1,082.49 an ounce and palladium was up 0.1 percent at $$605.22 an ounce. (Additional reporting By Nallur Sethuraman and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Steve Orlofsky)