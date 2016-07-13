PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near previous session's lows on stronger equities

BENGALURU, July 13 (Reuters) - Gold on Wednesday hovered near its lows from the previous session, when it suffered its biggest fall in seven weeks, with global equities rallying on easing political uncertainty as Britain looks set to get a new prime minister. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had edged up 0.2 percent to $1,333.45 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It fell 1.7 percent on Tuesday in its biggest one-day drop since May 24, touching a near two-week low of $1,329.75. * U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,334.10, an ounce, after falling 1.5 percent in the previous session. * Asian shares came within reach of testing their 2016 peak on Wednesday as prospects of solid U.S. growth and accommodative economic policy in major countries whet investors risk appetite damaged by uncertainty from Brexit. * The Federal Reserve should be in no rush to raise U.S. interest rates despite a surge in June hiring and low inflation, two senior Fed officials said. * The U.S. economy likely expanded at a 2.3 percent annualized rate in the second quarter following the latest data on wholesale trade, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday. * Theresa May, who will take over as Britain's prime minister on Wednesday, has said she plans to set up a new government department to lead the process of withdrawing the country from the European Union. * Japan's government is expected to cut its consumer inflation forecast for the current fiscal year and produce an estimate for fiscal 2017 that is much lower than the central bank's 2 percent target, government sources told Reuters on Tuesday. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.63 percent to 965.22 tonnes on Tuesday. * Japan's Tanaka Holdings said it would buy Metalor Technologies International SA, a privately held Swiss precious metals refiner, to boost its business as local growth stagnates due to a falling population. * South Africa's Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) sees first-half profit down as much as 70 percent on an inventory gain in the previous period and lower metal prices, the company said on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or DATA AHEAD (GMT) China Trade data June 0645 France Consumer prices June 0900 Euro Industrial production May 1230 US Import prices June *No exact timing for China trade data (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry and Joseph Radford)