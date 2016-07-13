PRECIOUS-Gold recovers on monetary stimulus expectations

* Palladium rallies to highest since November 2015 * SPDR gold posts biggest one-day outflow in 2016 (Updates prices, adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1 percent on Wednesday, recovering from its lowest in nearly two weeks, as prospects for further economic stimulus helped to bolster investor appetite while the dollar remained flat. Accommodative monetary policies favor gold as well as equities because low interest rates encourage investors to opt for assets that do not rely on interest yields. Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,342.41 an ounce by 3:20 p.m. EDT (1920 GMT), having earlier touched $1,327.30, its lowest since July 1. Bullion had fallen by 1.7 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day drop since May 24. U.S. gold settled up 0.6 percent at $1,343.6 per ounce. "Gold prices can continue to benefit from an uncertain economic picture for the UK and Europe after the Brexit vote and also from any quantitative easing, which also means low interest rates," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said. Gold has gained about $100 an ounce since Britain voted to leave the European Union, with worried investors piling their cash into safe-haven assets. The dollar, in which gold is priced, fell 0.2 percent against a basket of six currencies. "Gold (is) responding to the U.S. dollar dropping a bit here today. There's a very inverse relationship between the two," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy for TD Securities in Toronto. "At the same time we have 10-year Treasury yields sliding a little lower as well as the 2-year." Major U.S. stock indexes gave back gains after hitting record intraday highs and European shares slipped. Despite better than expected jobs data last week, the Federal Reserve should be in no rush to raise interest rates, two senior Fed officials said. "Gold thrives in an environment of negative rates, low government bond yields ... obviously the unknown is the probability of a Fed rate increase, which could however not happen this year, helping the metal's price ascent," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.63 percent to 965.22 tonnes on Tuesday, its biggest one-day decline since Dec. 2. Palladium outperformed the other precious metals and soared as much as 3.6 percent to $647.20 an ounce, the highest since November 2015. "The market's thinking China's going to get more stimulus," Melek said, noting that auto sales in China went up in June. Platinum, which fell for the first time in two weeks in the previous session, rebounded 0.9 percent at $1,095.60. Silver, meanwhile, gained 1.2 percent at $20.36. (Additional reporting By Nallur Sethuraman and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; editing by William Hardy and Chizu Nomiyama)