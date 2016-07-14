FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold steady, supported by expectations of interest rate cuts
#Gold Market Report
July 14, 2016 / 1:31 AM / a year ago

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold steady, supported by expectations of interest rate cuts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects day to Wednesday, from Tuesday, in first bullet
point)
    BENGALURU, July 14 (Reuters) - Gold held steady early
Thursday, after rising as much as 1 percent in the previous
session, buoyed by expectations that central banks could cut
interest rates.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had inched up 0.2 percent at $1,345.46
per ounce by 0109 GMT. It rose about 0.9 percent on Wednesday,
closing at $1,342.45, after touching a session-high of
$1,345.20.     
    * U.S. gold climbed 0.3 percent at $1,347 an ounce.
    * Asian shares held near eight-month high on Thursday as
investors bet the Bank of England would cut rates in a
pre-emptive strike to ward off a recession following the
country's decision to leave the European Union. 
 
    * Low interest rates boost the appeal of non-interest
bearing assets such as bullion.
    * Theresa May became Britain's prime minister on Wednesday
with the task of leading it out of the EU, and quickly named
leading 'Brexit' supporters to key positions in her new
government. 
    * Global headwinds are undercutting the Federal Reserve's
efforts to boost the U.S. economy, making low interest rates not
nearly as stimulative as they were when the rest of the world
economy was growing faster, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan
said on Wednesday.
    * The U.S. central bank will likely opt for a "fairly
shallow" series of U.S. interest rate hikes, Philadelphia Fed
President Patrick Harker said, adding he wants to "let it play
out a bit" before backing a policy tightening.
    * Silver prices have leapt nearly 50 percent so far this
year, reversing three years of losses, but history shows
investors hoping to hop aboard the bandwagon should be wary.
 
    * India on Wednesday relaxed the rules for its tax on gold
jewellery sales that was introduced earlier this year in an
attempt to address concerns raised by the industry, the
government said in a statement. 
    * The London Bullion Market Association has appointed Bank
of England executive Paul Fisher as its first non-executive
chairman, effective from Sept. 5.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or     

    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
    1230  U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230  U.S. Whole producer prices           June 
    1100  The Bank of England announces its policy decision     
  

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
