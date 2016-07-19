PRECIOUS-Gold holds on to overnight losses; central bank policies in focus

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Gold on Tuesday held on to its losses from the previous session, when it fell about 0.7 percent, as risk averse sentiment cooled expectations of easing monetary policies across the globe. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold remained nearly flat at $1,328.70 an ounce at 0057 GMT. It closed at $1,328.39 on Monday. * U.S. gold was unchanged at $1,329.40 an ounce. * Asian shares edged slightly lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, as a downturn in crude oil curbed the enthusiasm from fresh record highs on Wall Street. * Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union has led analysts to raise their gold price forecasts again this year, after the decision shook up financial markets and sparked a rally in the precious metal to two-year high. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.25 percent to 965.22 tonnes on Monday. * Foreigners sold U.S. Treasury bonds and notes for a second straight month in May, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday, as investors believed that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates more than once this year. * Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said on Monday he was unsure whether he would back an interest rate cut at next month's BoE meeting, in contrast to most of his colleagues who think stimulus is likely after Britain voted to leave the EU. * The European Central Bank meets later this week against a backdrop of sharply lower government bond yields that raising pressure on the ECB to address a scarcity of bonds for its 1.7 trillion euro stimulus programme. * Just as mortgage bankers were preparing for the end of a historic boom driven by low interest rates, borrowers have begun knocking at their doors again. * The loss of correspondent banking relationships in developing countries as major banks try to limit risk exposures could marginalise small economies and cause "systemic" disruptions to their financial systems, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday. * The U.S. Mint ended its weekly rationing of American Eagle silver bullion coins, a spokesman said on Monday, a year after introducing the allocation due to shortages of blanks as sales eased. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or Data ahead (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment for July 1230 US Building permits, housing starts for June 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)