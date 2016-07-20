PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week low on firmer equities, dollar

* Spot gold drops as much as 1.4 pct * Dollar hits over four-month high * Palladium rallies to 9-month top (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest level in three weeks on Wednesday as equities rose and the dollar hit a four-month high following strong U.S. economic data, which raised expectations the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates before the end of the year. Spot gold fell as much as 1.4 percent to $1,313.26 an ounce earlier and was down 1.05 percent at $1,317.80 by 2:42 p.m. EDT (1842 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled down 1 percent at $1,319.30 per ounce. The U.S. dollar hit its highest for four months, still benefiting from data on Tuesday showing U.S. housing starts surged more than expected in June, underpinning a theme of strength in the U.S. economy. "As the probability of a Fed rate hike by the end of the year has now increased, speculators are taking profits after the good rally we have seen in gold in early July," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said. Gold, which has risen 25 percent this year, is highly sensitive to rising rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. The metal was also dragged lower by advancing European and U.S. equities, which increased investor appetite for risk as the Dow industrials and S&P 500 set record highs. "There is a return in risk sentiment across the market in general right now, as you have more monetary stimulus packages from central banks," Mitsubishi Corp analyst Jonathan Butler said. The International Monetary Fund, however, cut its global growth forecasts for the next two years on Tuesday, citing uncertainty over Britain's exit from the EU. Investors are now waiting for the outcome of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. Bullion gained $100 in the two weeks following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, as worried investors started putting their cash into safe-haven assets, before falling back. "There are still some headwinds to growth and this may lift safe-haven demand should the implications of Brexit start to unwind," OCBC Bank analyst Barnabas Gan. Spot palladium rose by as much as 2.9 percent to $675.20 an ounce, the highest since late October, extending gains after rising above the 200-day moving average on the weekly chart around $659. "It's just a function of technicals at the moment," said one U.S. palladium trader. "Looking at fundamentals, we know it has nothing to do with that." Spot silver fell 2 percent to $19.50 an ounce, while platinum was down 0.5 percent at $1,083.25. (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Diane Craft)