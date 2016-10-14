PRECIOUS-Gold drops on dollar rise as U.S. data supports rate-hike prospect

* U.S. retail sales, producer prices rose in September * Fed's Yellen gives review of where recovery may fall short * Palladium bounces up from three-month low (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday as the dollar rose after U.S. economic data came in within analysts' expectations, cementing assumptions of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve by year-end. U.S. retail sales rebounded 0.6 percent in September while producer prices also rose broadly to record their biggest year-on-year increase since December 2014. The dollar gained 0.4 percent against a basket of six major currencies. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,254.26 an ounce by 2:12 p.m. EDT (1812 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled down 0.2 percent, at $1,255.50. Later in the session, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave a broad review of where the U.S. economic recovery may still fall short. "While Yellen did point out some of the longer-term reasons for keeping interest rates lower than in previous cycles, she importantly didn't give any indication that she is opposed to the market interpreting recent Fed communications as signaling a rate hike is imminent this year," said Royce Mendes, director and senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto, adding that the bank still expects a rate hike in December. Earlier, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said that investors were probably right in placing "very high" odds on a U.S. interest rate increase in December. Markets are pricing in around a 70 percent chance that the Fed will move. Gold is highly sensitive to increases in U.S. interest rates, which can lift the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold. "We are in the midst of one of those large Fed-related moves - we saw an almost $100 upswing in June and July and we are now seeing a $100 decline in September and October as markets see a Fed rate hike coming in," ING Bank senior strategist Hamza Khan said. Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.28 percent to 961.57 tonnes on Thursday. Among other precious metals, spot palladium was up 1.3 percent at $646 an ounce after touching a new three-month low of $629.22. "Interest by investors to buy palladium has been muted this year; large ETF outflows are evidence of this," said UBS Wealth Management Research in a note. "However, we expect this trend to reverse in coming months, sparked by greater concerns about a deeper market deficit as industrial activity lifts further and mine supply struggles to respond." Silver was down 0.05 percent at $17.44, while platinum rose 0.1 percent at $937, on track for its third weekly fall. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)