PRECIOUS-Gold firm ahead of final U.S. presidential debate

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices were stable early on Thursday, after rising 0.5 percent in the previous session, with markets keeping a close watch on the final U.S. presidential debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was broadly steady at $1,268.85 an ounce by 0053 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,270.00 an ounce. * U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump faces a formidable challenge when he and Democrat Hillary Clinton face off in their third and final debate at 0100 GMT Thursday at the University of Las Vegas Nevada. * The dollar was steady in early trading on Thursday, as investors awaited the final debate before next month's U.S. presidential election as well as a European Central Bank meeting later in the day. * The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02 percent at 97.90. * The European Central Bank is set to keep policy unchanged on Thursday but will likely lay the groundwork for more easing in December as it tries to sustain a long-awaited rebound in consumer prices. * U.S. inflation, which has under-run the Federal Reserve's 2-percent target for years, is "likely firming," Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday, adding that some removal of monetary accommodation will be appropriate. * Crude oil prices rose to a 15-month high on Wednesday after a surprise U.S. inventory drawdown, boosting energy shares. * Gold prices in India swung to a premium for the first time in nine months on Wednesday as jewellers and dealers in the world's No.2 consumer of the metal ramped up purchases ahead of major festivals. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany PPI Sept 0800 Euro Current account surplus Aug 0830 UK Retail sales Sept 1230 US Philadelphia Fed biz conditions index Oct 1400 US Weekly jobless claims 1400 US Leading economic indicators Sept 1400 US Existing homes sales Sept (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)