FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,300 on U.S. election jitters
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#FRBtestC
November 4, 2016 / 1:31 AM / 10 months ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,300 on U.S. election jitters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Gold was steady above $1,300 an ounce on
Friday, with safe-haven appetite buoyed by signs the U.S.
presidential election is tightening just days before next week's
vote.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,303.26 an ounce at
0104 GMT. 
    * U.S. gold futures were up about 0.1 percent at
$1,304.30 per ounce.
    * Hillary Clinton's supporters nervously eyed opinion polls
showing the Democrat with a tenuous lead over Republican rival
Donald Trump on Thursday, with the White House candidates racing
through vital battleground states in a late search for votes
ahead of Tuesday's election. 
    * The key nonfarm payrolls report will be released on
Friday. Economists polled by Reuters are looking for non-farm
employment to have risen by 175,000 in October from 156,000 in
September. 
    * Asian shares slipped on Friday and the dollar nursed
losses in a week marked by growing uncertainty about the outcome
of the U.S. presidential race. 
    * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down about 0.3 percent on Friday.
    * The Bank of England scrapped its plan to cut interest
rates, which it said could now move up or down, and raised its
forecasts for 2017 growth and inflation sharply due to the slide
in sterling since Britain's vote to leave the EU. 
    * U.S. services industry activity cooled in October amid a
slowdown in new orders and hiring, suggesting a moderation in
economic growth early in the fourth quarter. 
    * A flurry of data from China in the coming weeks is
expected to reinforce views that the world's second-largest
economy is stabilising, despite stubbornly weak exports and
worries that a property boom is peaking. 
    * VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of
Russia's second-biggest bank, plans to double its gold-trading
volumes over the next three years from around 110-150 tonnes a
year currently, said the firm's head of global commodities.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.47 percent to
949.69 tonnes on Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0850  France          Markit services PMI            Oct
    0855  Germany         Markit services PMI            Oct
    0900  Euro zone       Markit services PMI final      Oct 
    1000  Euro zone       Producer prices                Sep
    1230  U.S.            Nonfarm payrolls               Oct
    1230  U.S.            Unemployment rate              Oct 

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.