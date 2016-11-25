FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
PRECIOUS-Gold subdued on strong dollar, Fed rate hike prospects
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 25, 2016 / 1:05 AM / 9 months ago

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued on strong dollar, Fed rate hike prospects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gold on Friday held on to losses from the
previous session as a strong U.S. dollar and Federal Reserve
rate hike expectations weighed heavily on the metal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,182.28 an
ounce by 0040 GMT. In the previous session, the metal shed
nearly 0.4 percent.
    * Gold fell to $1,180.99 in the previous session, its lowest
since Feb 10.
    * U.S. gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,181.8 per
ounce.
    * The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 101.790.
    * The dollar surged to a near 14-year high before pulling
back on Thursday, clocking up records against a range of other
top world currencies and skittling emerging markets. 
    * The European Central Bank sees rising risks to euro zone
financial stability and is watching for any fallout from Italy's
constitutional referendum next month, ECB Vice President Vitor
Constancio said on Thursday. 
    * Top consumer China's net gold imports via main conduit
Hong Kong rose 15.8 percent in October to the highest in three
months, data showed on Thursday, as the metal touched a
four-month low during that month. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
     DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
   0745  France      Consumer confidence                Nov 
   0930  Britain     GDP 2nd release                    Q3 
   1330  U.S.        Advance goods trade balance        Oct 
   1445  U.S.        Markit services PMI flash           Nov  
 

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.