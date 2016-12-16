PRECIOUS-Gold climbs above Feb lows, heading for sixth weekly drop

* Bullion rises after report China seized U.S. drone * Gold selling may not be exhausted - HSBC analyst * SPDR Gold Trust gold holdings down 10 pct since Nov (Recasts, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Pratima Desai NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday, climbing above the prior session's 10-1/2 month low, as the dollar and U.S. stocks dipped at the end of a volatile week highlighted by the Federal Reserve's signal that there could be more rate hikes than previously expected in 2017. Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,135.16 an ounce by 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT). The metal hit $1,122.35 on Thursday, its weakest since Feb. 2 and is down 2 percent so far this week, leaving it on track for its sixth consecutive weekly loss. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.7 percent at $1,137.40. Gold prices rose to session highs after U.S. officials told Reuters that a Chinese warship had seized an underwater drone deployed by a U.S. oceanographic vessel in the South China Sea. "It gave gold a little bit of a boost but it was a knee jerk spike. It looks like both sides are trying to tweak each other, if you will," said Bill O'Neill, co-founder of LOGIC Advisors. "Today's something of a consolidation day across the board." The dollar fell from the 14-year high against a basket of currencies reached on Thursday when markets repositioned for a more hawkish U.S. central bank. "The rate hike this week from the Fed and the hawkish outlook for next year leave a fairly negative picture for gold," ING commodity strategist Warren Patterson said. Higher interest rates next year could propel the U.S. currency higher, making gold more expensive for non-U.S. firms. "The nature of recent gold selling implies fresh shorting as well as liquidation," HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note. "The selling may not yet be exhausted." Highlighting investors' lack of appetite for gold are physically backed gold exchange traded funds; holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold ETF, are down more than 10 percent since Nov. 9. Silver gained 0.6 percent at $16.05 an ounce, after falling more than 5 percent on Thursday. Platinum rallied 3.50 percent to $924.80, after dropping to the lowest since early February in the previous session. Palladium was down 1.5 percent at $689.50 after falling to a one-month low at $677.25. It is on track to end the week down more than 5 percent. "We would refrain from buying (platinum or palladium) at this point in time," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said in a note. "We have become more cautious on the demand backdrop, primarily related to autocatalysts and jewelry." (Additional reporting by Swati Verma and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft and Tom Brown)