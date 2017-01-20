FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
PRECIOUS-Gold firm ahead of Trump's inauguration; heads for 4th weekly gain
#Gold Market Report
January 20, 2017 / 1:37 AM / 7 months ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firm ahead of Trump's inauguration; heads for 4th weekly gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Friday on a
weaker dollar, heading for their fourth weekly gain, with
investors awaiting Donald Trump's first steps as president after
he takes office later in the day.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,205.43 per ounce
by 0123 GMT. 
    * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,205.20
per ounce.
    * Better-than-expected jobs and housing data reinforced the
view that the U.S. economy is sufficiently robust to warrant
rate rises, turning back recent falls for the dollar and pushing
10-year bond yields to their highest since Jan. 3. 
MKTS/GLOB]
     * One day before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was set
to be sworn in, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President
John Williams, an influential policymaker, said that while there
was uncertainty over the economic outlook, it was no more
pronounced than usual. 
    * Investors were looking ahead to the inauguration on Friday
of President-elect Donald Trump, who has mixed promises of tax
cuts and infrastructure spending with protectionist statements
that have increased demand for gold as a safe haven.
    * The European Central Bank stuck to its super-easy monetary
policy on Thursday, telling those calling for a tightening -
like economic powerhouse Germany - to be patient as the bloc
slowly regains its economic health. 
    * Japanese manufacturers' morale rose for a fifth straight
month in January to a 2-1/2 year high and the service sector's
mood jumped to its highest levels since mid-2015, a Reuters poll
showed, thanks to a weak yen and buoyant share prices.
 
    * AngloGold Ashanti is in talks with unions to lay
off more than 800 workers at its South African operations, a
document obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday, after years of
declines in output in the country due to regulatory issues.
 
    * The number of miners killed in South Africa's mines fell
in 2016 to a new record low of 73 from 77 in 2015 thanks to a
government drive to improve practices, Mineral Resources
Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said on Thursday. 
    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)  
    
     *       China    GDP                     Q4 
     *       China    Retail sales            Dec 
     *       China    Industrial output       Dec 
     *       China    Urban investment        Dec 
     0700   Germany   Producer prices         Dec 
     0930   Britain   Retail sales            Dec    
     *No fixed timing 

 (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali
Paul)

