PRECIOUS-Gold touches two-month high as Trump uncertainty hits dollar

* Spot gold touches highest since Nov. 22 * Speculators raise gold longs for second week * Gold faces resistance at $1,219 * Palladium slips from 20-month high (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gold rose to a two-month high on Monday, as unease over the economic policies of U.S. President Donald Trump pushed investors towards safer assets while the dollar and U.S. bond yields fell. Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and told U.S. manufacturing executives he would impose a hefty border tax on firms that import products after moving American factories overseas. The U.S. dollar fell to a seven-week low against a basket of key world currencies and global stock markets declined amid investor concerns over Trump's protectionist rhetoric. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,216.33 an ounce by 3:22 p.m. EST (2022 GMT), after tapping $1,219.43, its highest since Nov. 22. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.9 percent at $1,215.6 per ounce. "The story is one of a weaker dollar and political uncertainty," said Danske Bank analyst Jens Pedersen. Gold finished last week up 1 percent for its fourth straight week of gains after speculators raised their net long position in COMEX gold contracts for a second week in the week to Jan. 17. "Momentum indicators are biased to the upside," said ScotiaMocatta analysts, targeting $1,255.70 an ounce. Despite his protectionist measures, Trump's plans for government spending, tax cuts and deregulation would likely boost the dollar and U.S. stocks if enacted. "That is going to take some of the wind out of gold as an alternative investment or as a risk hedge," said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler. Views of the gold market, however, seem divided over which aspects of Trump's policies should be given greater weighs, said Standard Chartered in a note. "Despite heightened uncertainty, we think Q1-2017 is still stacked unfavorably for gold given the fragile market in India ahead of the union budget (1 February) and the rising probability of U.S. rate hikes," Standard Chartered said. Among other precious metals, palladium was down 1.7 percent at $772.50 an ounce, after touching $795.60, its highest since May 2015. Analysts at Julius Baer said that investors had been too optimistic after palladium, which is used in the automotive industry for emission-controlling catalytic converters, jumped 4.8 percent last week. Car sales this year in China and the U.S. would fall short of investors' hopes and "a dent is looming," they said. Silver rose 0.6 percent at $17.17 while platinum gained 0.4 percent at $980.40. (Additional Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Nick Zieminski)